Over Half of Americans Worry About Socialists Running for Office

Good news! More than half of America is still sane enough to be troubled by the sudden proliferation of socialist candidates running for office.

The Democratic Socialists of America are causing chaos, both through violent protests and through political campaigns, and a slight majority of Americans are disturbed by the whole crisis. Abdul El-Sayed and other Democrat candidates are trying to appeal to voters and cover up their scandals by advocating communist policies, but that could actually backfire on them.

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The Center Square reported over the weekend:

The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll found that 55% of American voters are concerned about Democratic Socialist candidates running for and winning elected office in the U.S., while 37% aren’t concerned… The poll comes as several Democratic Socialist candidates have risen in popularity across the country. The Democratic Socialists of America are touting 67 wins across the country, with 93 running. However, the group includes 62 DSA candidates who have lost. The latest poll comes on the heels of anAugust poll by The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll, which found 63% of Americans are concerned with the growth of socialism or communism in American politics, while 29% were not concerned.

It is interesting that more Americans appear to be worried about socialism in general than about DSA in particular. It is not clear if this is because some voters just don’t take the DSA seriously or another reason.

Related: Lankford Indicates That a Hezbollah Affiliate Is Supporting El-Sayed in Michigan

Probably the most infamous socialist candidate in America right now is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and his administration is making even some leftist New Yorkers rethink their votes. The Coalition to Protect Nassau asked, “How concerned are you about the rise of socialism and candidates from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Party in New York?” And 56% of respondents said they were concerned, including almost four out of 10 Democrats.

Actually, in my opinion, a greater danger to our country than the Democratic Socialists of America are all the politicians who advocate for socialist policies while claiming to be unaffiliated with DSA. Of course, even many Republicans support socialist and unconstitutional programs like Medicare and Social Security and food stamps, and that tells us that the creep of Marxist thought is far more entrenched in America than the Founders would ever have believed possible.

But when it comes to Democrats, you basically cannot be a member of the party unless you are enthusiastically supportive of as many government programs and as much redistributed wealth as possible. Whether it is healthcare or education or food distribution or technology or banking or parenting or media or homeownership, Democrats want the government to control everything.

DSA is simply the more honest and openly radical faction of the American left, which is already thoroughly socialist. I fear the DSA less than I fear American voters and politicians who don’t understand their own history and political philosophy enough to distinguish socialism from Americanism. On the other hand, if Republicans were to seize upon this fear of socialism and capitalize on it ahead of the midterm election, this could be a great way to expose just how dangerous the Democrats are.

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