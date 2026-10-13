Lankford Indicates That a Hezbollah Affiliate Is Supporting El-Sayed in Michigan

Sen. James Lankford’s (R-Okla.) recent conversation with a Lebanese politician might have revealed yet another terrorist connection for Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Advertisement

Notably, the terrorist who tried to cause a mass casualty event at a Jewish school and synagogue this year in West Bloomfield, Mich., was a Hezbollah affiliate whose brother was a commander in the jihad group. If Ayman Ghazali was able to come to live in Michigan in spite of his family and his affiliations, then it’s not shocking — though it is horrifying — that other Hezbollah operatives are living and agitating in Michigan, especially Dearborn.

After all, El-Sayed’s sister repeatedly discussed their family’s Muslim Brotherhood affiliation, so obviously being a Muslim jihadi is popular in Michigan now and for over a decade. In fact, there is a foundation in Michigan openly promoting terrorism against Israel on behalf of Hezbollah allies.

Hezbollah remains very powerful in Lebanon, not only by controlling territory but by having numerous plants in the military and government there. The Israeli government is the only one actively fighting Hezbollah at the present, so it is not surprising that Israeli officials have told Lankford they are worried about potential jihadi El-Sayed.

“I had several meetings with Israeli leaders, and I’ll go ahead and leave names out, but at the end of the meeting, they would quietly say to me, ‘Tell me what’s going to happen in the Michigan Senate race,’” the senator said after his trip to the Middle East, according to an October 12 piece on Cleveland Jewish News.

Nabih Berri, speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament and leader of Shiite Amal Movement, asked about the same race, the Oklahoma Republican said. “Both sides were talking about the Michigan Senate race, the Shia leadership of Lebanon and the Jewish leadership of Israel,” he told reporters… Berri told Lankford that the Amal Movement recently founded an affiliate group in Michigan, where the Lebanese leader lived briefly and where some of his children were raised.

Lankford exclaimed, “He was very clear with me to say that, ‘Hey, we have an extension of our party in Michigan.’ He just initiated that.” he described the shock that he and his team expressed to each other after the meeting that Berri had so calmly revealed to them an extension of the Amal Movement in America.

Related: El-Sayed Tries to Dismiss Inconvenient Truths With Repeated Lies

And in case you are wondering how Hezbollah comes into this, the Amal Movement is Hezbollah’s ally and partner in the Lebanese coalition government. As you can also see from the post below, the Amal Movement also assists Hezbollah in terrorist operations. Cleveland Jewish News stated that the movement has a foundation in Dearborn, that infamous hotspot of fundamentalist Islam in the U.S. Yet the Trump administration sanctioned members of the Amal Movement this year.

Yesterday, the IDF struck Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. The hospital hasn't accepted new patients since 2019, but Hezbollah has been operating a command center from inside the facility. At least one Hezbollah member and a member of the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement were reportedly killed in the strike. FREE LEBANON FROM HAMAS. — Bassem Eid (@realbassemeid) September 7, 2026

The foundation which Berri mentioned in Dearborn seems to be the Al Amal Social Foundation, which openly promoted “resistance,” the Hamas and Hezbollah word for terrorism, in an event only a couple of days before the anniversary of 9/11 this year. “The event featured Lebanese Member of Parliament Dr. Ashraf Baydoun, representing Amal Movement leader and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and was attended by elected officials and representatives of religious, social and community organizations from across Metro Detroit,” according to The Arab American News. The town of Dearborn and the community of Dearborn Heights are neighbors and part of the larger Detroit area.

Advertisement

The September event promoted the Amal Movement’s late radical founder and encouraged armed opposition to Israel. A Dearborn local news website has also published propaganda from the Amal Movement describing deceased terrorists as “martyrs” and pushing Jihad against Israel. How the heck are we allowing people like this to live and spread their lies in the United States? How is this not a massive national security threat? El-Sayed should go back to Egypt, and all of his fellow jihadists should also have to return to the Muslim nations that indoctrinated them into their evil ideology.