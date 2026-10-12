El-Sayed Tries to Dismiss Inconvenient Truths With Repeated Lies

Abdul El-Sayed’s latest family scandal — I know, it is difficult to keep up with them all — is that his sister has posted multiple times about their family’s long-time connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. And his extremely lame response to this revelation is just to repeat the lie that he is a doctor and whine about “racism.“

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Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago and El-Sayed’s sister, wrote in 2012: “:( :( s**]t. My family has long been MB, but I've always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively.” In 2013, she posted, “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in #Egypt. Lie low, stay safe.”

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin tried to get El-Sayed’s campaign definitively to deny or confirm what Abdelhadi had posted. Without giving a direct denial about Abdelhadi’s posts, campaign spokesperson Roxie Richner griped that all allegations of Muslim Brotherhood ties are “untrue” and “racist.” Maybe she should tell that to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists who excitedly celebrated El-Sayed’s candidacy.

“Abdul is a dad and a doctor. He has spent his entire career working to keep Michiganders healthy and safe,” Richner asserted. “Independent fact checkers have repeatedly debunked Mike’s lies, but their campaign continues to use bad faith attacks on Abdul's faith and family. Mike wants to distract from Trump’s agenda that is terrorizing Michigan families at the pump and at the grocery store.” Mike Rogers is El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, and actually he is so incredibly good at revealing El-Sayed’s lies that there is a whole coalition of Democrats supporting him.

Related: El-Sayed Wants 'Money Out of Politics.' A New Ad Shows Who’s Funding Him.

I can’t help but find it ironic that the campaign used the word “terrorizing” to describe the Trump administration agenda, not only because it is less expensive than the Democrat agenda, but because that is exactly what all the groups who support El-Sayed or employ his family members want to do: terrorize Americans, literally.

By the way, El-Sayed is not licensed to practice medicine, and it would be illegal for him to treat anyone officially. He never shuts up about being a doctor, and he is full of garbage about that as he is about his extensive terrorist connections through relatives and donors, about which you can find out in the videos below. They include his mother working for a proxy of Osama bin Laden and his sister-in-law being on the terror watchlist.

New Ad: Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign is bankrolled by dirty money linked to groups designated as terrorist organizations. @AbdulElSayed simply cannot be trusted to prioritize the safety of Michigan families. https://t.co/Q0Q0LD0qOG — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 12, 2026

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According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

El-Sayed expects all the infidels to vote for him without question because he guilted them about racism.