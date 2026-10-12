DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

El-Sayed Wants “Money Out of Politics.” A New Ad Shows Who’s Funding Him.

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 12, 2026 4:05 PM
Advertisement
El-Sayed Wants “Money Out of Politics.” A New Ad Shows Who’s Funding Him.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, funded as he is by the Soros family and pro-jihad Muslim groups, hypocritically claimed his slogan is “money out of politics.”

Advertisement

A new ad that the Senate Leadership Fund posted exposes all the biggest reasons to call El-Sayed a hypocrite, not to mention a national security threat, since El-Sayed — whose family reportedly has an extensive history with the Muslim Brotherhood and who has multiple family members in jihad front groups — is raking in money from sketchy fundamentalist Muslim groups like the Hamas-tied Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

El-Sayed previously stated that he had dual citizenship in Egypt, so the fact that he is an Islamist plant is unsurprising. His Republican opponent Mike Rogers summed up all the reasons to see El-Sayed as a jihadi:

Recommended
So the FBI Did Another Big Raid You Might Have Missed... Stephen Green Portland Antifa Records Ambush of ICE Officer in Biggest Self-Own Since the Last Time She Did It Victoria Taft
Advertisement

Rogers has also pointed out that a Soros family fellowship helped fund El-Sayed’s graduate degree. It seems Jeffrey Soros and company still have a soft spot and an open wallet for El-Sayed:

Related: El-Sayed’s Sister Said Their Family Has ‘Long Been’ Muslim Brotherhood

Newsweek listed billionaires and plutocrats who funded El-Sayed including Jeffrey and Catharine Soros, Jennifer Pritzker, Andrew Dudum, Jon Favreau, Ben Haggerty, Tommy Vietor, Ben Rhodes, and El-Sayed’s own CAIR-affiliated father-in-law Tayeb Jukaku.

All of that makes the clip below particularly disgusting, because in addition to appearing to be under the delusion that business executives don’t do any work at all, El-Sayed is receiving huge amounts of money from the very people he insists on taxing more.

Advertisement

Making “money out of politics” your slogan is inherently idiotic anyway, because while you might state that you will not be taking money from specific groups or industries, running a national or state political campaign now requires a good deal of money for ads and campaign events. Any politician who starts off by telling you he doesn’t need anyone’s money is lying. But given El-Sayed is a Muslim who believes that lying to infidels is praiseworthy, that is not exactly shocking.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and socialism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GEORGE SOROS | MICHIGAN | NATIONAL SECURITY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

So the FBI Did Another Big Raid You Might Have Missed...

So the FBI Did Another Big Raid You Might Have Missed...

Stephen Green
Portland Antifa Records Ambush of ICE Officer in Biggest Self-Own Since the Last Time She Did It

Portland Antifa Records Ambush of ICE Officer in Biggest Self-Own Since the Last Time She Did It

Victoria Taft
Senate Candidate Michele Tafoya Didn’t Have to Shoot Herself in the Foot, but She Did

Senate Candidate Michele Tafoya Didn’t Have to Shoot Herself in the Foot, but She Did

Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos