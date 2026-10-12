El-Sayed Wants “Money Out of Politics.” A New Ad Shows Who’s Funding Him.

Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, funded as he is by the Soros family and pro-jihad Muslim groups, hypocritically claimed his slogan is “money out of politics.”

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A new ad that the Senate Leadership Fund posted exposes all the biggest reasons to call El-Sayed a hypocrite, not to mention a national security threat, since El-Sayed — whose family reportedly has an extensive history with the Muslim Brotherhood and who has multiple family members in jihad front groups — is raking in money from sketchy fundamentalist Muslim groups like the Hamas-tied Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

New Ad: Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign is bankrolled by dirty money linked to groups designated as terrorist organizations. @AbdulElSayed simply cannot be trusted to prioritize the safety of Michigan families. https://t.co/Q0Q0LD0qOG — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 12, 2026

El-Sayed previously stated that he had dual citizenship in Egypt, so the fact that he is an Islamist plant is unsurprising. His Republican opponent Mike Rogers summed up all the reasons to see El-Sayed as a jihadi:

According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

Rogers has also pointed out that a Soros family fellowship helped fund El-Sayed’s graduate degree. It seems Jeffrey Soros and company still have a soft spot and an open wallet for El-Sayed:

LEAKED: Footage of Abdul El-Sayed fundraising last night in the California home of the far-left Soros family. Abdul’s education was paid for by the Soros family and NOW they are funding his campaign to make him a U.S. Senator The Soros family is funding Abdul because he will carry out their agenda of: ➡️ defunding the police ➡️ emptying prisons, and letting violent criminals & sex offenders back onto the streets ➡️ gender transition surgeries for minors ➡️ allowing illegals to vote in American elections Abdul is too extreme for Michigan. — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 29, 2026

Related: El-Sayed’s Sister Said Their Family Has ‘Long Been’ Muslim Brotherhood

Newsweek listed billionaires and plutocrats who funded El-Sayed including Jeffrey and Catharine Soros, Jennifer Pritzker, Andrew Dudum, Jon Favreau, Ben Haggerty, Tommy Vietor, Ben Rhodes, and El-Sayed’s own CAIR-affiliated father-in-law Tayeb Jukaku.

All of that makes the clip below particularly disgusting, because in addition to appearing to be under the delusion that business executives don’t do any work at all, El-Sayed is receiving huge amounts of money from the very people he insists on taxing more.

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Abdul El-Sayed: “If you are a billionaire, you don't make your money off the money you earn working. You make your money off of your money.” https://t.co/3KZhoyYR2z — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 12, 2026

Making “money out of politics” your slogan is inherently idiotic anyway, because while you might state that you will not be taking money from specific groups or industries, running a national or state political campaign now requires a good deal of money for ads and campaign events. Any politician who starts off by telling you he doesn’t need anyone’s money is lying. But given El-Sayed is a Muslim who believes that lying to infidels is praiseworthy, that is not exactly shocking.