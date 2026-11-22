Some of the most disturbing abuses in American history were committed by people who insisted they were helping.

They wore white coats. They held advanced degrees. They worked for prestigious universities, respected corporations, and government agencies. They spoke of science, progress, treatment, and the greater good.

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And they experimented on human beings, including children.

In the 1940s and 1950s, boys at Massachusetts' Walter E. Fernald State School were recruited into something called the Fernald Science Club. Membership came with privileges, outings, and opportunities unavailable to other institutionalized children.

What those boys weren't adequately told was that researchers were feeding them radioactive substances.

MIT scientists were studying how the body absorbed nutrients. Quaker Oats helped finance the research, hoping to gain commercially useful information about its cereal. Government-supported research was also involved.

The children were vulnerable. Their parents were not adequately informed. And the adults entrusted with their care participated.

Decades later, the truth became public. Investigations found serious violations of informed consent, although they did not establish significant radiation-related physical injuries. In 1997, MIT and Quaker Oats agreed to a $1.85 million settlement.

We look back at Fernald with horror.

But what if our greatest failure is believing these patterns belong exclusively to the past?

Today, in that same state, Joseph and Arlene Kutzko are fighting a battle that raises profoundly troubling questions about government authority, medical decision-making, and the protection of children.

I conducted the first in-person interview with the Kutzkos. They told me they had no idea their teenage daughter wanted to transition to living as a boy. They believed she was staying after school for academic assistance. Instead, they say, she was meeting privately with school personnel about her gender identity.

They weren't given the opportunity to discuss what she was experiencing, seek independent advice, or make decisions together as a family.

Then Massachusetts' Department of Children and Families intervened.

The case involves disputed allegations of physical abuse. DCF subsequently did not substantiate physical abuse, although it supported a finding of neglect. The parents maintain that the neglect determination arose from their alleged failure to affirm a transition they say they knew nothing about.

Publicly reported court records also describe allegations of assault and witness intimidation, which the parents dispute. State officials maintain the removal followed those allegations, not a disagreement over gender identity. The full juvenile-court record is not public.

Those competing accounts deserve examination, not automatic acceptance of either side.

The Kutzkos say their daughter was subsequently placed in a boys' residential facility and given birth-control medication without their permission. Their attorney has publicly made similar allegations. The state also sought to authorize testosterone treatment, which a judge temporarily blocked.

For nearly two years, the family has been separated.

Whatever one's position on gender identity, these circumstances raise questions that cannot responsibly be dismissed.

Who determines whether a medical intervention is necessary? What constitutes meaningful consent from a minor? When may the state override parental objections? And what independent safeguards protect a child when the state controls both custody and access to treatment?

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These questions are particularly important because medical interventions can carry lifelong consequences.

Testosterone can produce irreversible physical changes, including voice deepening. Some gender-related surgeries permanently remove healthy tissue. Evidence concerning the long-term benefits and risks of certain adolescent interventions remains contested, and medical authorities differ in their recommendations.

Recognizing those uncertainties does not mean every treatment is an experiment, or that every transgender teenager is being coerced. It means medical decisions involving minors deserve exceptional care, transparency, and scrutiny.

Yet the historical parallels extend beyond medicine. At Fernald, private commercial interests, government-supported research, and institutional authority intersected around vulnerable children.

Today, pharmaceutical manufacturers operate within healthcare systems that may include government-funded providers, while child-welfare agencies receive federal funding through programs such as Title IV-E.

That does not establish that pharmaceutical companies profit from any particular custody removal or that federal funding motivated the Kutzko case. Those connections must be demonstrated through evidence.

But the financial relationships deserve scrutiny. So do the safeguards intended to prevent unnecessary family separation.

Federal Title IV-E regulations generally require reasonable efforts to preserve families and facilitate safe reunification, subject to important exceptions.

Where are those efforts documented? What findings justify continued separation? And how does the system ensure that decisions are made for the child's welfare rather than institutional convenience?

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Then comes accountability.

Judges generally enjoy broad immunity for judicial acts. Child-protection personnel may receive qualified or, for certain functions, absolute immunity. These protections have legal purposes, but they can also complicate efforts to obtain civil remedies when families allege misconduct.

And that brings us to the larger historical question.

Fernald was not an isolated example. Willowbrook, Tuskegee, and the Guatemala syphilis experiments all demonstrated that respected institutions could violate fundamental human rights while claiming scientific or public-health purposes.

The wrongdoing was not identical. Neither were the victims or the consequences.

But the recurring danger was the same: concentrated institutional power operating without adequate consent, oversight, or accountability.

The Kutzko allegations are not proof that a comparable unlawful experiment is occurring today. They are reason to examine whether familiar failures of institutional accountability are recurring under different circumstances.

Perhaps that is why history matters so much.

We recognize yesterday's abuses because the investigations are finished, the documents have been released, and the institutions have lost the power to control the narrative.

Contemporary controversies are harder. The evidence is incomplete. The authorities still speak with official credibility. Families may struggle to obtain records or challenge decisions. And the consequences continue while everyone argues about what happened.

We cannot protect children by assuming every parent is right. But neither can we protect them by assuming every institution claiming to act in their interests is right.

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The boys at Fernald never got their childhoods back. No settlement could restore the choices they were denied.

Today, the Kutzko family is asking whether the state has lawfully and responsibly exercised its power over their child. That question deserves answers grounded in evidence, not slogans.

Because history does not require identical circumstances to teach us a lesson.

Sometimes the greatest danger to vulnerable people comes from the institutions society has taught them to trust. And when those institutions claim to be protecting children, their conduct should receive more scrutiny, not less.

We cannot undo the abuses of yesterday. But we can refuse to let the language of protection become a shield against accountability today.

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