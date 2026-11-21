The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the latest victim of a tsunami of hacks and possible cyberattacks.

This time the FBI’s criminal justice database was the target. Fox News reported the hack and stated that the extent of compromised information is unclear on Saturday morning.

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BREAKING: The FBI’s National Crime Information Center has been hacked. The database is used for background checks and helps law enforcement agencies across the country share critical information on warrants and wanted individuals. It remains unclear at this time what information was compromised in the breach. | @foxandfriends @foxone Stream FOX News live on FOX One for the latest coverage: https://t.co/Yt6Exq8P5w — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

Fox subsequently added an update in which it said that the fugitive and sex offender registry was hacked. “The breach comes months after a group called ShinyHunters hacked into the FBI's job portal in September, claiming it stole sensitive personal data on almost all FBI agents, including names, home addresses, Social Security numbers and assignments. Canadian cybersecurity executive Edward Dubrovsky was arrested on Oct. 8 and faces federal extortion conspiracy charges in connection with the ShinyHunters investigation,” Fox explained.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) had a very specific concern about the hack and used the news to make the argument that the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) is unconstitutional from a Second Amendment standpoint. Then again, the FBI itself is almost certainly unconstitutional, so that is not exactly surprising. Whenever you give a government agency all kinds of exceptional powers to spy upon people, it will probably abuse that power, and the FBI has certainly done so many times.

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With that in mind, GOA pointed out that the hacked FBI office is one “that runs NICS background checks for gun purchases has been HACKED. It’s unclear what data was breached, but millions of gun owners submit to checks every month. NICS is unconstitutional & should be repealed. What a disaster!”

GOA pressed its point home: “If you have to ask @FBI for permission to buy a gun, it’s not a right anymore. Plus, the federal government can’t even keep your data safe from hackers! The National Instant Criminal Background Check System is a total failure and it should be repealed.” Given the biased weaponization of the FBI against conservative Americans such as happened under the Biden administration, GOA has a point.

As mentioned above, the FBI is hardly the only victim of recent outages or hacks. Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture’s IT staff had to take multiple systems offline after a serious security breach. At almost the same time, a classified network for the National Security Administration suddenly went down.

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Some people have speculated that Iranian or Chinese hackers, or indeed hackers from a number of different hostile countries, could be behind all of the government and private company hacks and outages. The Trump administration has not confirmed this, however.