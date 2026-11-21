The U.S. Department of Education (ED) is concerned about reports that many school districts across the country continue to indoctrinate children into radical LGBTQ ideology despite the Trump administration banning it, and that some districts are even still “gender transitioning” children without notifying parents. Hence, ED is launching a national investigation.

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On November 18, ED issued a press release explaining the reasons for the new probes into five school districts (at least to start with). The Ed Student Privacy Police Office (SPPO) is assessing the districts on violations of the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which require parental consent to paperwork and education records — not to mention "gender transitions." There is evidence the five districts are trampling parental rights.

The districts allegedly hide information about "gender identity" from kids' parents and encourage kids to start acting as if they were members of the opposite sex without consulting family members. Indeed, the districts offer forms like "Gender Support Plans" which ask children whether they want to use different names and pronouns and receive pro-LGBTQ "counseling," all with the option of marking down that the children don't want their parents to know.

The five school districts under consideration as of this month are Illinois’s Community Unit School District 300, Pennsylvania’s Colonial School District, Minnesota’s St. Paul Public Schools, Wisconsin’s Eau Claire Area School District, and Colorado’s Thompson School District.

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ED’s press release emphasized:

In order to circumvent parental involvement, several of the districts encourage maintaining “Gender Support Plans” (or similar records) in separate filing systems. District policies also allow school personnel to use a child’s legal birthname and sex when communicating with their parents but use the student’s “preferred name” and “preferred pronouns” when at school.

That is both immoral and illegal. Then again, when do radical leftists ever care whether something is moral or legal? For them, the ends always justify the means, and their ends are usually as perverted as their means.

That’s why ED is fighting both for the parents and for the children. “The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable,” said Frank Miller, who is the director of the SPPO. “The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does. Parents are the first-decision makers in their children’s lives and education, and SPPO will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights.”

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Homosexuals and transgender-identifying individuals cannot reproduce naturally, so they "reproduce" through brainwashing and thus "stealing" other people's children. So many leftists have infiltrated our education system now that it has become a powerful weapon in the war on innocence. If America wants to have a future, that has to change.