A woman under investigation for Medicaid fraud has now reportedly killed her own children. And the Somali criminal is so conscienceless that she reported her own shooting of the kids to the police and a family member.

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Fox 9 accidentally made a statement with a double meaning when it said a "Savage, Minnesota, mother is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of her two young children on Wednesday." Awo Abdikarin Duale lives in Savage, and she is a savage, but that is a common feature of Somalis. Somalia has one of the most corrupt governments in the world; it is a hotspot of terrorism, and its immigrants to America are disproportionately involved in fraud. But Duale is much worse than just a fraudster.

SCOOP: The mother who was arrested in Minnesota for allegedly shooting and kiIIing her two children aged 3 and 5 is Awo Abdikarin Duale, who is from SOMALIA, DHS confirmed to me. Duale was granted U.S. citizenship in 2006 by the Bush administration. Duale allegedly kiIIed her kids then called 911 to report the m*rder. She’s now facing m*rder charges. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

Duale called 911 at about 6:30 in the morning on Wednesday, according to Fox 9, when she reported that she had shot her kids. Police and firefighters hurried to the apartment building and gave emergency aid to the little kids, five-year-old Ryder Rennie and three-year-old Tahari, at least one of whom was still alive when they arrived. Tragically, one child died at the apartment, and the other passed away at the hospital.

So Duale didn't just kill her own babies in cold blood; she stood and watched them die a painful and agonizing death while the police were on their way over.

Fox 9 acknowledged that while there was supposedly no reason to suspect Duale of violence before this, this is not her first serious criminal action.

A family member told investigators Duale called them after the shooting and said the children were dead, stating, "I killed them," the charges say… Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said there was no prior indication or evidence that Duale would do something like this. But Hocevar revealed Duale was under investigation by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office for her role in a $5.67 million fraud scheme at the time of the murders. She was potentially facing charges of $48,000 in fraud.

The Attorney General’s Office told Fox 9 Duale was indeed under investigation for the multimillion-dollar scheme.

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The father of the two dead children is not in the country.

Savage Police Chief Brady Juell described the murder of children as the worst sort of case to investigate. "A parent taking the life of their children is unimaginable to just about everybody, so that's tough," he stated. "Our investigators and our officers have children. They have children about that age. So when you're dealing with something so heinous, that's tough on you. You have to remember, we have to be present at autopsies while we're investigating, and you can imagine the difficulty of the things that our medical examiners go through. It's devastating." The responding officers to the shooting are on wellness leave.

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The question now is whether Minnesota authorities will actually give Duale a just sentence or turn her into another woke martyr like Lindsay Clancy?