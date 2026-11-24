Republicans haven't yet lost control of Congress — but what are they doing with the time they have left?

The answer ought to be: as much as humanly possible, and then some.

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This is the last chance to pass any conservative legislation in the remainder of President Trump's term.

What doesn't happen now won't happen at all.

Yet House Republicans, especially those who lost their races last month, or earlier decided to retire, are acting like they're already free from their responsibilities.

Speaker Mike Johnson has had to resort to sending a "Dear Colleague" letter to urge colleagues to show up and vote.

"(M)y aim is to pass in the House every meaningful Republican bill that can garner 218 votes, and to put the far-left House Democrats on record to expose their radical ideology," he wrote in the letter, posted to X on Nov. 20 for all the world to see.

He had to publicly shame his colleagues because the scene that week was farcical. On Wednesday, 14 Republicans skipped a procedural vote, which had to be canceled; the next day 22 were AWOL; and Johnson tabled all Friday's votes to allow members to head home for Thanksgiving.

Things are hardly better in the Senate, where GOP lawmakers who won't be coming back in January are taking out their frustrations on judicial nominees and other presidential appointees.

Their resentment may be only human, but the country suffers for it.

Lame-duck legislators can bow out with grace, if they choose to — and they'll be remembered for it if they do.

They'll be remembered for it if they don't, as well, and not fondly.

What senator or congressman wants his last act in office to be skipping votes or torpedoing nominees from his own party?

Imagine spending years, even decades, in public service, only to go out like that — indolent, bitter and selfish.

Voters didn't award Republicans majorities in both chambers just two years ago so they could quit at the last minute, leaving the job undone.

Tom Cole, the Oklahoma Republican who chairs the House appropriations committee, wants to pass a dozen appropriations bills to fund the government rather than resort to a stopgap Continuing Resolution.

To prevent a shutdown, lawmakers would have to pass everything by Dec. 11, and they can — if they bother to show up.

Yes, it's the holiday season, and Republican legislators would like to be home in the consoling company of their families after the beating they suffered at the ballot box last month.

But they owe it to their voters' families to see their mission through.

Instead of slinking off to obscurity, House Republicans should go out in glory, using the final weeks of their majority to pass legislation that stuns the Democrats.

They can take the momentum -- after all, they have nothing left to lose.

There's glory to be had in the Senate, too, by putting hurt feelings aside and giving America the conservative judges we need.

Sen. John Cornyn has already had revenge for his primary defeat — he got to see the man who defeated him trounced on Election Day, along with the rest of the Texas GOP ticket.

By keeping Elliot Gaiser off the federal district court in Texas to which Trump has nominated him, Cornyn only assures his critics they were right to vote him out.

He can be a statesman instead of a sore loser by joining Texas's other Republican senator, Ted Cruz, in supporting Gaiser.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, too, can defy his detractors by backing the president's nominees, despite his dislike for Donald Trump.

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The Kentucky senator became a legend, even among those Republicans who otherwise distrusted him, for his mastery of Senate maneuvers.

His legend shouldn't end in shame: he made his name as a stalwart, and he can live up to that reputation by putting feuds aside to back his fellow Kentuckian Nate Morris as the president's nominee for ambassador to Colombia.

McConnell won't be doing it for the president's sake but to teach one last time a lesson he's taught throughout his career, about the importance of party unity and discipline.

Let that be his legacy — a principle for which he'll be all the better remembered because adhering to it came at the cost of pride.

The alternative is that figures like McConnell and Cornyn will be seen as men who were never statesmen, who wanted to win just for themselves, not for their party or country.

No doubt they want their party to take a different direction, but discipline is the key to that — it's what makes a party an institution that endures after any president leaves office.

Republicans have work to do, not least the task of restoring their reputations, and these final weeks in the majority are the time to get it done.

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