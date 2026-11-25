On its hundredth anniversary, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be happening on Thanksgiving, the first time ever that parade organizers have postponed the famous event due to weather.

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For a century, on Thanksgiving Day, rain or shine, snow or clouds, Macy's famous parade has marched through the streets of New York City. So beloved and iconic was the parade that it inspired a book and multiple movies, Miracle on 34th Street. The only times the parade did not occur were a few years during the Second World War. But like every other institution in New York City, Macy's and its parade are not what they used to be. So on this historic 100-year anniversary, the Big Apple will have no big turkey floating between its buildings, and this time global war isn't the reason.

The parade will tentatively occur on Saturday, but Macy's has not absolutely committed to that because of the weather. Perhaps some divine anger is catching up with the increasingly Islamized and socialist city in the form of storms?

BREAKING: Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade is officially postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28, as a monster storm barrels toward New York City. This marks the first time the historic parade has ever been moved due to weather. https://t.co/uaUE74qFlI — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2026

When the Boston City Council declared Thanksgiving a "National Day of Mourning," it was totally wrong about history, but maybe it was prophetic about the weather effects.

Related: Boston, ‘Cradle of Liberty,’ Labels Thanksgiving a ‘National Day of Mourning’

Below is Macy's official statement on the postponement:

BREAKING: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade POSTPONED ... will move to Saturday .... Macy's statement: https://t.co/rP9TsHLBdy — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) November 25, 2026

Yahoo! Entertainment talked about the historic significance of this year's parade before Macy's announced the postponement. This year's parade was set to be particularly enormous because of the century anniversary.

Few traditions are as enduring as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gathering around the TV to watch the spectacle (or braving low temperatures to see it streetside in NYC) has become a beloved part of the holiday for people of all ages. The balloons! The floats! The performances! And, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus always make a special appearance at the end. The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the event's 100th year. To celebrate its milestone centennial, the department store began a 100-day countdown to this year's event back in August.

It is particularly depressing for all the people who paid money for hotels and tickets and so forth in order to see the parade or participate in it. I remember this July, I was in Philadelphia when the city's woke leaders canceled its big America 250 parade because it was "too hot." Hundreds of people who had paid lots of money to be there for the parade, either as spectators or participants, were crowded outside in the Independence Hall area to commiserate with each other on missing that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. All the cancellation meant was that empty floats sat pathetically in the streets and people in full costume milled around in the heat instead of marching in it.

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Perhaps in this case, with the Macy's parade, given it's for a storm rather than merely an extreme temperature, more parade participants will be relieved by the postponement. But I'm willing to bet lots of performers and New Yorkers are very disappointed right now. Weather is unpredictable, and sometimes postponements are unavoidable, but that doesn't make the disappointment any less. Thousands of people may have lost not only their money but also the chance to be in or watch the parade at all.

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