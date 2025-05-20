Hegseth Orders Afghanistan Withdrawal Investigation

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a full investigation into the deadly and disastrous Biden administration Afghanistan withdrawal.

Joe Biden, his administration, and woke military leadership squandered the sacrifices of American soldiers, stranded Americans and our Afghan allies in the Taliban-controlled country, and left billions of dollars worth of equipment behind. Accountability is long overdue, and Hegseth plans to bring it.

It’s unfortunate that Biden, Kamala Harris, and Co. likely won’t be taken to court, but at least military leadership needs to be held to account. Under Biden, the U.S. government was also reportedly sending millions of dollars every week to the Taliban, and it is unclear if or when that cash flow stopped. Terrorists received more U.S. taxpayer aid than U.S. soldiers and allies did.

In his May 20 press release, Hegseth wrote, “Three and a half years ago the Biden Administration's disastrous and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 170 civilians in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport’s Abbey Gate. President Trump promised accountability for what transpired during that military withdrawal, and I am committed to delivering on that promise.”

Announcing that Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell would be heading up a special review panel, Hegseth added, “We have an obligation to the American people and to the warfighters who fought in Afghanistan to get the truth — and we will.” Hegseth himself served in Afghanistan while he was in the Army, so this investigation is also very personal for him.

BREAKING: Secretary Pete Hegseth orders a "comprehensive review" of Biden's BOTCHED and DISASTROUS Afghanistan withdrawal



13 U.S. service members were kiIIed. People were falling from the sky. We left behind billions of dollars worth of equipment for the Taliban.



ACCOUNTABILITY… pic.twitter.com/oVMRoTEXlR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 20, 2025

Hegseth said that Parnell spent 485 days serving in Afghanistan and that he was wounded in action. Indeed, 85% of Parnell’s platoon was wounded too, and Parnell lost “countless friends” during the War on Terror. Therefore, Hegseth stated:

It is fitting that he will lead the effort to reexamine previous Abbey Gate investigations conducted by U.S. Central Command during the Biden Administration. In addition, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a combat-decorated Marine officer who spoke out about the Afghanistan withdrawal, and Jerry Dunleavy, an author, journalist, and investigator who helped lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s investigation into the Afghanistan withdraw, will serve on the Special Review Panel. Sean and his team will look at the facts, examine the sources, interview witnesses, analyze the decision making, and post-mortem the chain of events that led to one of America’s darkest moments.

Hegseth promised periodic updates to the American people to ensure transparency and reveal key discoveries.

Accountability is finally coming.

