U.S. Soldier Says Army Demands Cash for Gear Ordered Left Behind in Afghanistan

Illegal alien criminals, child traffickers, and potential terrorists violating our laws to cross the southern U.S. border get all kinds of moolah and freebies. But if you’re an American soldier who put everything on the line to defend your country, Uncle Sam would apparently like a thousand bucks for that gear you were told you COULDN’T bring out of Afghanistan.

Advertisement

It has seemed fairly obvious, especially since the disastrous withdrawal that left thousands of Americans and allies stranded in the hellhole of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, that the Biden administration hates our military. Congressmen were exempted from the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but West Point cadets and military members had to get jabbed or get sacked. The Biden administration is still pouring billions of dollars we don’t have into Ukraine, where a horrifying number of young Ukrainian men have died for no purpose; and the government has new wads of cash to expend on toxic, inefficient, and unreliable “green” energy. But one soldier who is separating from the military found that the Army expected him to cough up between $500 and $1,000 to pay for military gear that the soldier was told he had to leave behind in Afghanistan!

In an undated TikTok video shared on Gettr by Citizen Free Press, a U.S. Army soldier angrily explained his predicament. “[I] wanna share something with you guys today,” he began. “I wanna holler, I wanna scream, I wanna yell, but it won’t do any good.” So why was he so frustrated? “Today is gear turn-in day for me, [I] turn in all the gear that I’ve collected over the last four years of being active duty with the Army, the 82nd Airborne Division.”

Advertisement

The soldier provided the background. “Two years ago, my unit deployed to Afghanistan for the Afghanistan withdrawal,” he explained. “We spent a few weeks over there. It was hectic, it was chaotic, it was disgusting, and it made me very disappointed in our government.” It’s a failure burned into the memories of military members and families who wondered what their friends and family died for in Afghanistan. But it also turned into a personal problem for this soldier.

This is insanity.



“This administration’s last priority is the American people. And inside the American people, their last priority is their soldiers”



TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/wHqfcxxcYy — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 21, 2023

“Today, I’m reminded of how disappointed I am in our government,” he said. “Go to turn in my gear, they want to charge me 500 to a thousand dollars for gear that I was ordered to leave in Afghanistan two years ago. Because as the last two birds [airplanes] were sitting on the tarmac ready to leave, there wasn’t any room for extra gear, extra weight. Therefore, we were told to leave it.” If you’ve seen pictures of the jam-packed planes out of Afghanistan, with men desperately clinging to the outside in despair, you know what he means.

Advertisement

As usual, some of the enlisted soldiers had more foresight than their leadership. “Some lower enlisted dudes, including myself, were like, ‘no, this stuff is expensive, I’m not leaving this, I’m gonna get charged for this when it comes time to leave,’” the soldier said. “‘Don’t worry, we’re gonna catch you on the back end,’” he was promised. So his gear joined the over $7 billion worth of U.S. equipment (and quite possibly more) left behind for the Taliban to seize, use, and sell.

The Biden administration wasn’t concerned about preventing the terrorist Taliban from obtaining the equipment, but it is asking this soldier for money. “It’s time to get out of the Army and they just wanna — they wanna charge you for that,” the soldier said, highlighting how Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and Ukraine have continued to receive massive amounts of money. “Meanwhile, we can continue to give millions of dollars to the Taliban, we can give billions of dollars to Ukraine, we can give billions of dollars to student debt relief, we can give a bunch of stupid stimulus checks, we can cut those to the American people, but we can’t cover 500 to a thousand dollars for a dude that left gear in Afghanistan, for a dude that left gear in a place that you put me to begin with.”

Advertisement

Related: West Point Calls for Unconstitutional Censorship— Ahem, ‘Disinformation’ Commission

And people wonder why families and individuals previously passionately devoted to the military are telling their friends and children not to join up. As the soldier put it, “The government is so stinking backwards right now, man. This administration’s last priority is the American people, and inside the American people, their last priority is their soldiers, their Marines, their airmen, their — their Navy. It’s so messed up.”

Unfortunately, the soldier is completely spot on. “I thought today was gonna be bittersweet, getting out, but I’m just so happy to separate. I’m very, very excited to stop serving my government and just getting started serving my country.”