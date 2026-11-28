Christians in dozens of nations around the world, particularly in Islamic or Communist nations, face violent persecution for their faith this Advent season.

Unidentified gunmen stormed a Kaduna state church on Sunday, November 15, during service and abducted 12 Christians. Nigeria is a particular hotspot for Islamic jihad, and the most deadly country in the world for Christians. Three of the captives managed to escape and go home, but as of November 26, nine were still in captivity. Another five of the community are also in captivity after an October abduction. Earlier this month, Fulani jihadis murdered 14 Nigerian Christians.

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Like Nigeria, Syria under jihadi al-Sharaa has been the scene of genocidal slaughter of Christians in the last couple years.

18-year-old Elias Matanios Mardini, a young Syrian Christian from the village of Maarouneh, was found shot dead on the road connecting his hometown with Saydnaya in the Damascus countryside. His body bore multiple gunshot wounds. He was killed alongside another young Christian, 17-year-old Élie Asaad Hilaleh. Since December 2024, Christian communities have faced escalating violence, kidnappings, intimidation, and religious discrimination. Just days before Elias’s death, armed men stormed the Cathedral of Our Lady of Peace in Homs, assaulting Archbishop Youhanna Abdo Arbash and stealing religious valuables, including his golden cross. The patriarchs of Syria’s three largest Christian churches have condemned the recurring attacks and the government's failure to protect their communities. Rest in peace, Elias. ✝️ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2026

International Christian Concern (ICC) has many stories of persecution from recent weeks. For instance, Baqir Muhammad Saleh and a group of thugs used stones and clubs to attack praying members of Darfur Christian Council church on November 15. “Pastor Daniel Hassan suffered severe injuries: a large part of his left ear was lost to a bite, and the tendon in his middle finger was damaged,” said a local bishop who asked to be anonymous. “Pastor Samuel Omer received serious blows to the head that caused internal injuries. His wife was beaten in the abdominal area and sustained internal trauma. Brother Michael Yusuf was struck in the nose, while Brother Elias Ibrahim Mohammed was strangled and beaten on the stomach, resulting in minor injuries. Others, including Ahmed Khalid and Fatima Ahmed Khalid, were also exposed to the violence.” In a previous attack, Hassan received gunshot injuries.

Over in India's Odisha state, a mob of villagers vandalized the Beersheba Church on November 21. The very day after the building's owner reported the vandalism, the local revenue officials and police — instead of punishing the vandals — came and demolished the entire church. Also in India, on November 16, Hindu nationalists stormed a Christian family's home in Chhattisgarh, destroying the home completely and leaving the family of eight homeless.

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Likewise, in Communist Vietnam, authorities demolished a historic and beautiful building for Hue's Redemptorist Catholic community. Police also blocked roads leading to the monastery and church and cut off electricity. Vietnam has multiple beautiful churches left over from the era of French rule, and between 7% and 10% of the country is still Catholic, but the government has tried to quash religious observance.

Since 2022, when he was 16 years old, Pakistani Shahzad Masih has been in prison awaiting execution. The teen was working at a hospital as a janitor when a Muslim coworker challenged his faith in Christ. As part of his defense of the Gospel, Masih criticized the "prophet" Muhammad. The Muslim's pals handed Masih over to the police. In Pakistan, which enforces sharia law, insulting Muhammad (which can just mean stating facts about the pedophilic mass murderer) is a capital offense. ICC emphasized that Masih's story is not unusual in Pakistan, which is considered the eighth most dangerous country for Christians.

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Iraq’s government is permitting secular Christmas celebrations now, but has also almost eradicated the native Christian community there.

So as you begin this Advent season, recall that many Christians need prayers and aid over the holidays.