New Jihad Attack Kills at Least 26 in DRC, and Terrorists Strike Kenya

Islam is the number one ideology responsible for terrorism in the world, and its biggest religious targets are Christians and Jews. While Westerners sniffle about terrorists in Gaza, violent antisemitism is on the rise and Christians in multiple African and Asian nations are experiencing genocidal persecution.

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Nigeria, Syria, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Burma — these are just a few nations where Islamic terrorism is taking the lives of Christians on a regular basis. This Sunday, as we in America are able to attend church in peace and worship freely without fear of gunmen ambushing us in the vestibule, we must remember to pray for all those Christians who are not so blessed.

Sometimes even majority Christian nations suffer the scourge of Islamic terror when jihad groups cross borders. From International Christian Concern (ICC):

Twenty-six people have reportedly been killed and several others abducted in a new attack carried out by the Islamist rebels of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Nov. 10, during the night, in Mambasa territory, Ituri province, northeastern DR Congo, a country where nearly 93% of the population is Christian. According to a local association coordinator, Malikidogo, more than six villages were affected, including Kangwayi, Misele, Mingazi, and Mambaka.

Even those who survived lost everything.

In Nigeria, Fulani Islamic jihadis kidnapped 37 Christians in Ariko over Easter this year. Since then, 12 escaped, 17 died in captivity, and the captors released eight, according to International Christian Concern (ICC). At the same time, Fulanis kidnapped 11 people from the neighboring Christian town of Awon, of whom only six were still alive on November 1 when they finally received freedom. But 13-year-old Hasana Bulus died in the hospital only two days after being freed from the abuse she suffered.

One woman whose father died in captivity said, "They told us how they would stay for two weeks without food. They only boil water to drink. That’s how they struggled before the bandits gave them corn flour, and they started making swallow [a porridge]. The men are restrained, chained in groups; they are not free to move around.” That’s why all the men in the group died in captivity. Nigeria is the most deadly country in the world for Christians.

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Somalia is a disastrous, terror-plagued dictatorship whose jihadis spill over into other countries. On November 10, Somali-based al-Shabab terrorists ambushed a group of non-local Christian construction workers who were inspecting a road project in the Hagarsu area of Mandera County, Kenya. The jihadis killed the driver and two police reservists who had come to protect the Christians, and by the time al-Shabab was done firing, eight innocent people were dead. ICC emphasized that al-Shabab has repeatedly committed targeted violence against Christians in that area.

But don’t expect the activists and media hacks who scream constantly about Gaza to care about any of these victims.