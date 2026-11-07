ADF Jihadis Return to DRC Territory and Christian Martyred in Libya

A mass-murdering Islamic terrorist group has returned to a part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). And in Libya, another Christian was martyred.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) made their bloody return to Lubero territory in North Kivu, DRC, the International Christian Concern (ICC) is reporting. Despite the liberal-sounding name of the group, ADF is nothing more than a terrorist Islamic rebel group.

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Maikengu village was ADF’s target on November 3. ICC quoted local authorities who said, “the attackers looted homes and businesses before setting fire to houses, shops, and pharmacies. As news of the attack spread, residents began fleeing for safety. Some are heading toward Kambau and Nziapanda, leaving behind their homes and everything they worked hard to build. In this attack, one Christian was found killed with a machete alongside many others who remain untraceable.”

ICC noted that the DRC is still dealing with a serious Ebola outbreak, and that many civilians, especially Christians, feel trapped between the natural disaster and the man-caused disaster. “We have already lost so much to Ebola disease, and now we are afraid of losing even more,” a woman whom ICC called Jannette said. “Doctors, church leaders and local leaders are advising us to avoid crowded places, or avoid unnecessary visits, but today, with the new ADF attack, we were obliged to run for our lives. Every day, we worry about our families; we just want to live in peace and feel safe in our villages.”

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Congolese Christians are not the only ones with that increasingly distant hope. In October, Islamic State (ISIS) jihadis kidnapped Egyptian Christian Milad Malak, a Coptic deacon from Sebarbay, Egypt, who had moved to Libya to find work. Unfortunately, he left one impoverished Islamic dictatorship for another Islamic dictatorship. Approximately 97% of Libyans are Muslim, and even the U.S. government has long expressed concern about and coordinated actions against the deadly Islamic terrorism that tortures the country. ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other jihadi groups operate within the country and battle government forces. In fact, Libya is one of the most dangerous places to be Christian.

Malak traveled with two Muslim friends to Zliten, Libya, where he joined other Egyptians seeking work outside their own economically depressed country. But on October 4, ISIS kidnapped them, reports ICC.

The captors subjected the group to abuse while they held them hostage for ransom money. Milad’s friends were released after their families paid a $4,700 ransom. They are now receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Egypt. Milad’s sister, Madonna Malek, told Worthy News that their family paid a ransom, but because he was the only Christian in the group, his kidnappers refused to release him and violently pressured him to convert to Islam. Milad stood strong in his faith until the end. He told his persecutors, “Even if you cut me into pieces, I would never renounce my faith.”

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So the terrorists killed him. It is not uncommon in African countries that have Islamic terrorism crises that the terrorists will kidnap other Muslims, but are much more likely to rape and kill Christians.