Hypocrite El-Sayed Launches Muslim PAC to Influence Politics With Money

Abdul El-Sayed, the Muslim Brotherhood-tied, Soros-backed, pro-jihad senator-elect from Michigan, ran his campaign on the slogan “money out of politics,” even as billionaires and other plutocrats poured money into his effort. Now he is starting a political action committee with an Arab name to promote other America-hating terrorism apologists like himself into politics.

Advertisement

AND JUST LIKE THAT, EL SAYED TURNS ON SCHUMER He opposes Schumer because he wants to “get money out of politics”. Well did you know, Chuck Schumer’s PAC, spent $67M to get El Sayed elected? https://t.co/yv9ZdveUfB — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 5, 2026

So of course, unsurprisingly, it turns out that all along El-Sayed wanted very much to have money controlling politics — he just wanted all the money to be going to Islamists. No wonder mosques broke federal tax laws to campaign openly for El-Sayed, and Muslim leaders in America freed up tens of millions of dollars this year to fund Muslim candidates. That's because Islam is not just a religion; it is a political state with ever-shifting boundaries. El-Sayed’s PAC to promote other candidates like him is just as much a part of the Islamic religion as the daily prayers toward Mecca or Ramadan fasts.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently acknowledged that Islam has always spread by mass migration (when it did not spread by outright invasion), inadvertently admitting that whenever large numbers of Muslims move into a country, it inevitably becomes a sharia dictatorship. Muslims like Mamdani and El-Sayed might enjoy exploiting America’s resources and liberties, but they still want to impose their own evil ideology and transform America fundamentally. That is the dark reality behind the new Habibi PAC. From The Hill on Friday:

The leadership PAC, a committee not connected to his campaign and meant to raise money for his political allies, is the latest sign that El-Sayed aims to influence Democratic politics into the future. El-Sayed has used the word Habibi, an Arabic term of endearment meaning “my beloved” but often used more casually, to address his opponents in the wake of Tuesday’s win… Supporters often wore “Habibi for Abdul” shirts on the campaign trail.

El-Sayed is mocking his opponents with the PAC's name, just as he condescendingly talked about the “delicious irony” of Vice President JD Vance having to swear him in while calling the VP “habibi.” The senator-elect, who had dual citizenship in Egypt and multiple family members employed by terrorist front groups, and whose sister affirmed the family is longtime Muslim Brotherhood, used Arabic during his victory speech and attributed his win to Allah.

CONCERNING: THIS IS WHAT EL SAYED SAID IN ARABIC... "Allah willing...into praise be to allah. All Americans should know this now because this is now our language." This is quite UNSETTLING! @ApostateProphet @AndrewKolvet https://t.co/qi24mccIas — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 5, 2026

Recommended: Task Force Iron Gate to Block Weapons and Sanctioned Materials for Iran

As a side note in defense of the people of Michigan who are still sane, Republican Mike Rogers did get more votes from black, Jewish, and left-leaning voters than any Republican there has in recent history. Whether there was any fraud involved or whether the number of Muslims who have moved into Michigan was sufficient to ensure that a terrorism sympathizer won the Senate election, I do not know. But there were, in fact, many members of the Democrat Party who opposed El-Sayed there, which makes his extraordinarily high vote totals worth investigating, in my opinion. One takeaway from the 2026 election is that the Democrats’ plan to flood states with lots of Third World immigrants was super helpful to them in changing voter demographics.

Advertisement

The reason this matters in relation to the Habibi PAC is that we are seeing Muslim candidates become more and more open in their fundamentalist and pro-jihad views. Why? They believe that between the gullible useful idiots in the Democrat Party who think loving Islam is open-minded and the large numbers of Muslim immigrants who have moved into certain areas of the United States, they can afford to be totally open about their religion. And that should terrify us.