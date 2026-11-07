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Viral: Pizza Worker Urges Donators to Fund Churches, Charities Instead for Christmas

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 07, 2026 9:14 AM
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Viral: Pizza Worker Urges Donators to Fund Churches, Charities Instead for Christmas
Catherine Salgado

A Red Baron pizza stocker went viral after reaming out Instagram pranksters for their nasty trick on him, and he has since received over $700,000 through an online fundraiser. Now, he is ending the fundraiser and telling people to put their money elsewhere for the Christmas season.

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Walt Z. was just a Michigan dad working late and trying to make a paycheck to pay off his mortgage and help his kids when cruel Instagram content creators asked him for the time and then pretended to skim money off his phone. Walt furiously berated the worthless grifters. He seemed to think he’d be in trouble with his employers, but instead Red Baron Pizza named him the employee of the month.

Someone impressed with the video started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Walt even before knowing his name. The listed goal changed more than once as more and more people wanted to donate. The last listed goal was $900,000, and as of Friday, the amount raised was $784,273, and donations were paused.

Walt posted an update to explain why he was no longer seeking money and how he’d agreed with the person (Luke) who started the fundraiser. “Your kind words have meant the world to my family and I this past week. I still cannot believe how much you have all rallied behind us, and I can never thank you enough. I’ve been able to spend lots of extra time at home with my family this week,” he wrote. 

“I’ve also stayed in touch with Luke, and I look forward to continuing that friendship as he navigates all the blessings that have come his way,” Walt went on. “After giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided not to participate in any interviews. My family’s safety and privacy come first, and I feel this is the best decision for us. I appreciate everyone who has reached out and hope you understand.”

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Then he noted the key decision: “I’ve decided to pause donations to my fundraiser today, Thursday, November 5, marking one week of your incredible generosity and support for my family and I. If you have the means and would like to continue helping others, please consider supporting another fundraiser, a local charity, or a church helping families in need this holiday season.”

He ended, “This will be my last update as I focus on my family, and we enjoy the holidays together. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for making my family feel so supported. We will never forget it.”

And that’s how you know that, for once, a man who went viral and received a lot of impulse donations truly deserved them. He is a man of integrity and generosity, willing to refuse more money if he thinks it can help others more. May God bless Walt and his family, not only during this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, but always.

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News Topics MICHIGAN

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