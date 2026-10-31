Red Baron Pizza Stocker Who Ripped Instagram Pranksters Raises $700,000

When some stupid, lazy, nasty Instagram influencers attempted to pull a cruel prank on a man who works stocking pizzas in stores for the Red Baron Pizza company, the man furiously berated the pranksters in a now-viral video. And his GoFundMe has taken off like wildfire.

Advertisement

Red Baron pizza stocker goes viral for going off on kid trying to prank him for a social media video. $400k has now been raised for him online & Red Baron says he’s employee of the month. Crazy this “pranker” uploaded this video at all. https://t.co/DYjhP4JvlQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2026

The Michigan dad seemed to think he might end up with his job in jeopardy because he got so angry at the pranksters, but actually, the Red Baron Pizza Company named him employee of the month, and promoted the dad as having a “fan club.”

He’s still here. He’s got a fan club. Including us. https://t.co/7oppfnDUfx — Red Baron Pizza (@redbaronpizza) October 29, 2026

Turns out a lot of Americans are pretty sick of dumb internet pranks, and enthusiastic about ordinary working men having the last say. Walt Z.’s GoFundMe has currently raised over $711,000. Walt had said in the video that he had a mortgage to pay and children to support, so someone decided to help him out by fundraising online.

Read Also: An America 250 Halloween: The Galloping Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow

The New York Post summed up the video:

When the Red Baron rep, who has only been publicly identified as Walt Z, kindly took out his phone to check [the time], one of the social media fools pretended to skim money off him. The buffoon whipped out his phone and held it near Walt’s device, triggering a fake Apple Pay chime and mock money transfer animation. “I just took $10,” the Instagram idiot says in the video… “My life is hard enough as it is, okay? I don’t need this crap,” [Walt] responds. “Bro, bro, it’s just a joke! It’s just a prank,” the Instagrammer in the video hits back… “I got kids at home that went to bed without me right now! I was supposed to be off an hour ago! I gotta wake up at 5 in the morning and do 10 more stores!” Walt shouts.

The Instagram pranksters ended up getting a lot more attention than they expected, but not for the reasons that they wanted. What they thought was a funny joke has exposed just how much social media fuels unnecessary nastiness and destroys community. Walt checked the time for the strangers when they asked him, which is what normal, functioning members of society do. Then they tried to con him into thinking they took his money so they could get a few laughs on their social media.

Walt posted an update on the GoFundMe:

My wife and I have been reading your posts and comments, and we’ve gone from being deeply moved to laughing until we can barely breathe. Some of you are seriously funny. I wasn’t expecting a comedy show in the middle of all this, but apparently the internet had other plans. Alongside the laughs, there have been messages that have stopped me in my tracks. People taking the time to share their own experiences or simply say they understand—that has helped me feel a lot less alone. I wish I could explain how much that means… I know some of you are hoping for a video or another message. I’m still finding my footing with all this attention, so bear with me. My wife and I are also trying to keep everyday life steady for our kids. They didn’t sign up for an audience, and being their dad comes first.

I have often heard of the hosts of “The China Show” on YouTube talk about how Communist China is a low-trust society, and how much petty crime and violence this fuels. The tragic part is, even America has become a low-trust society in many places, due to woke propaganda, racial or class-based hatred, socialist education, political violence, increasing irreligiousness, the victim mentality, entitlement attitudes, and, of course, the social media culture. We have in America a culture now where people film tragedies instead of intervening to help, or where young people who ought to be building families and working jobs spend their time on creating stupid and pointless prank videos.

Advertisement

That’s why Walt has received so much support from people who are watching this cultural transformation with horror. For once, the entitled and immoral leeches did not get the last say. The hardworking dad did.