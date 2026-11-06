Your Honeymoon Is Over, Democrats. Look Who's Here.

As you are by now aware, Susie Wiles is out as Trump’s chief of staff. I can’t think of a bad thing to say about her, and I wish her the best. Her hard work and focus largely contributed to Trump’s 2024 victory. The insiders tell us that her campaign skills didn’t translate well into governing skills. If that’s the case, so be it. But we all owe Wiles our gratitude for not having to cringe at the sound of “President Harris” for four years.

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Enter Stephen Miller. And the Democrats are going to start to regret winning the midterms.

His voice to them is like the voice of Sauron to quivering hobbits. And they’re already melting down. “A dangerous xenophobe,” they cry. A “reckless extremist,” they howl. “Lawyer up!” they feebly warn him. Miller is “the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration,” whimpers Chuck Schumer, whose own party gladly welcomes Maoists and Hamas supporters.

Sounds to me like Trump chose the right guy.

I’ve always felt Miller to be sort of a weird fusion between Donald Trump and Marco Rubio. He takes on the mud fights with the press, utilizing Trump’s no-holds-barred, in-your-face throttle, but adds just enough of Rubio’s rhetorical polish to hold command of the conversation. He makes the press look stupid every time (not that it’s difficult) by turning the tables on them with unapologetic savagery.

Miller will be much more visible than Wiles, which is a very bad thing for Democrats.

Oh, and he’s Jewish. Cue Hasan Piker’s head exploding like Rene Belloq’s when he opened the ark in Indiana Jones.

But more importantly, in choosing Miller, the president is sending a clear signal to both supporters and enemies. And his message is this:

I ain’t going nowhere, and neither is my MAGA agenda. You thought I would just slink away into the darkness? I’m tripling down. And I’m done playing Mr. Nice Guy with you lunatics.

That is exactly what Democrats need to hear. From President Trump, and from all of us.

Where Miller stands on the Iran War is not fully known. Reports over the summer described him as supportive of aggressive and hawkish action against Iran. On the other hand, post-midterm “sources” allege he has advised Trump to wind down the war. But Miller is staunchly pro-Israel, and his ancestors fled antisemitic persecution in Russia. By “winding down” the war, I doubt he means we play make-a-deal footsie with Iranians à la J.D. Vance. He probably has something more effective and permanent in mind.

And Miller was largely the face of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and the highly visible ICE raids. Promoting him might also be a signal that the administration intends to swing the focus back to illegal immigration. Please start with Ilhan Omar. And force the Democrats to defend more images of Latin American gangbangers waving flags of the invader.

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And Miller has accurately described the Democrat Party as a “domestic terrorist organization.” Does his promotion to chief of staff sound like the actions of a defeated president?

My colleague Stephen Kruiser was correct earlier this morning: it’s time to stop moping. Get ready for the counteroffensive, because Trump just sounded the bugle. Dig in your heels and fight. This is our country.

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