‘Islamophobia’ Is the New ‘Racism.’ Conservatives Won’t Bite.

The left rarely changes tactics. Instead, they change targets, messaging, and terminology. If you’re a conservative and you ever publicly expressed your political views on just about any topic, even climate change, there’s a good chance someone called you a racist.

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There was a time when being called a racist carried with it a certain stigma. That stigma was still in effect when the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama, ran for and won the presidency in 2008. His White House, the Democrat Party, the legacy media, and the rest of the left mounted a concerted oppression campaign against anyone who critiqued the president in the slightest.

To “speak truth to power” when the left is in charge is to be dubbed a racist. The most famous example of this was in January 2009, just before Obama was inaugurated, when Rush Limbaugh received a request from the Wall Street Journal asking him to write 400 words about his hopes for the Obama administration.

Rather than comply with the Journal’s request, he gave his response on the air to his millions of loyal listeners. He said he didn’t need 400 words to answer the question, just four: “I hope he fails.”

This is a time when Republicans and “conservatives” were falling all over themselves to dialogue with the intellectual new Democrat savior. Limbaugh’s defiant, blunt, but very clear response was the gasoline that set leftist hair ablaze across the country.

There is only one reason Limbaugh would say such a thing. He’s a RACIST. Never mind context. Limbaugh clearly said he hoped the left, led by Obama, failed at instituting its leftist agenda. He was not wishing ill toward America.

Limbaugh had learned a long time before this episode that when the left called him a “racist, bigot, sexist, homophobe,” it was a badge of honor. It meant the left saw you as a threat because you were effective. He had learned to take the attacks as a compliment.

That wasn’t the case for most conservatives at first. Rush had the luxury of owning his own show and creating the “Excellence in Broadcasting” EIB network. When he found himself in the middle of this controversy, it only helped his ratings, and he could not be fired.

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) had a good gig with CNN for a time, but that was until he made the innocent comment that America was built “from nothing.” The fake outrage mob accused him of being a racist for forgetting about the American Indians. CNN wouldn’t stand for that, and so the network cut Santorum loose.

Before she turned into psycho Megyn Kelly, NBC Megyn Kelly lost her lucrative position at the National Broadcast System, not because she said or did something racist – just that she asked an earnest question about the boundaries of racism when it comes to blackface and Halloween. She raised the issue on her talk show in October 2018. Cue the cancel culture mob once again.

Kelly followed a very common pattern for anyone accused of racism. She apologized and groveled, all to keep her job. It didn’t work. It never works. NBC fired her. The only reason these organizations demand the apology is to more clearly justify the destruction they already have on their calendars for you. By you apologizing, you yourself are signaling to the world that you have what's coming to you.

One of the major turning points where racism allegations lost their currency came in February 2023, when Dilbert creator Scott Adams said on his podcast that if someone hates you, you should avoid that person. But that’s not how he said it.

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When talking about a recent study that revealed that more than half of black Americans can be racist toward white people, Adams told his podcast audience, “If nearly half of all blacks are not OK with white people … that's a hate group. … And I don't want to have anything to do with them.”

This time, the low-IQ leftist cancel culture mob actually was angry, but the nuance of Adams’ comments was lost on it. His point was that if someone already hates you and you can’t change that, it’s in your own best interest to avoid that person.

The left rewarded Adams’ insights with a massive cancellation campaign that quickly caused Adams’ syndicator and newspapers across the country to literally cancel the publishing of his very popular Dilbert cartoon strip. In the process, Adams lost the largest part of his livelihood almost overnight.

Only, Adams did not do what Kelly did before him. He did not apologize. He did not try to appease the mob. Instead, he clarified what he said, which the left took as Adams doubling down. In the end, it didn’t matter. Adams built a hugely successful podcast in the wake of this.

During this time period, the left threw allegations of racism around the way it throws NGO money at ballot harvesters – broadly and indiscriminately.

Chances are, if you say anything in support of MAGA, Charlie Kirk, Christianity, Israel, life, or even the merits of hard work, and you do it on the web, on social media, you will be called a racist. And you’ll blow it off, because the allegation itself has been so overused that it means nothing now. The left can’t make it stick, so long as you don’t cave, grovel, or apologize.

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If “racism” was then, “Islamophobia” is now. In the wake of the 2026 midterms, Islam is forming a critical mass in American politics. It’s doing so by embracing socialism, by using the Democrat Party and its infrastructure, and through its own characteristic audacity, brazenness, and coerciveness. There is no charm offensive with Muslim politicians, we’re finding. Their default position is to steamroll you into submission.

Recommended: Was Eliminating the Iran Nuclear Threat Worth the Political Price?

At the same time, it’s well-documented that Muslim politicians bring an extensive amount of baggage with them into public life. In the case of Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), his uncomfortable relationship with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood follows him, exacerbated by his relationship with anti-American Hasan Piker and his own statements in support of implementing Sharia Law on U.S. soil.

This is unbelievable. I thought it was AI. Abdul El-Sayed advocates for sharia law in the U.S. He argues that the U.S. banned sharia because of hate and discrimination, and the forces that banned it are the same forces that committed [insert every historic evil]. This is obscene political propaganda, putting sharia law in the same category of victimhood as historic American tragedies. It’s a perfect example of how illiberal movements use liberal politics as a Trojan horse to smuggle in authoritarianism. But you are right about one thing, Abdul. You don’t know what it means. Iranians do, and their message is clear: Fuck you, and fuck your sharia law. — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) August 9, 2026

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To say he’ll never shake this is to assume he’s trying. He’s not. Instead, if you point out any of this, he and his allies throughout the left will choose to run you over with the Mack truck of Islamophobia allegations.

Islamophobia is just widely accepted as fine among the chattering classes and media elite in the U.S. They don't think twice. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) November 6, 2026

Muslims: Islam is a peaceful religion. Islamophobia is the problem. Also Muslims: https://t.co/cIEy5spSse — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) September 25, 2026

Zohran tries to force a tear as he speaks out on being a victim of "Islamophobia" https://t.co/7tnAdsCo9b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2025

Those are crocodile tears. It’s Obama 2009 all over again. Only this time it won’t work. We all know the drill.

We do nothing wrong, and then we find ourselves on the receiving end of Islamophobia allegations. So, when we say something that may be true and real, or just our opinion, but it does not put Muslim politicians in the best light, we will be attacked. We’re not criticizing the faith, or even their practice of the faith. We’re attacking their politics, their public policies, and at times their relationships that could pose legitimate national security risks, as appropriate.

You can’t stop us from telling the world what we see and what the people see with their own eyes. It’s not hate. Observation is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

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After years of calling us racists for no good reason, calling us Islamophobes for no good reason won’t work, either. We’re conditioned now.

Every time a leftist alleges Islamophobia when there is none, which is most of the time, he or she devalues the word. It means less and less every day, and conservatives are just ignoring it. They aren't playing that game anymore.

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