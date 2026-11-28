The world always suffers from violence, oppression, tragedy, and terrorism. But while each of us cannot control what happens in the rest of the world, we can choose to bring happiness to others, thus making the world better one encounter at a time.

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November 28 is the anniversary of the 1859 death of one of the greatest American writers, Washington Irving. Writing about old Christmas traditions, Irving observed, “Surely happiness is reflective, like the light of heaven, and every countenance, bright with smiles and glowing with innocent enjoyment, is a mirror transmitting to others the rays of a supreme and ever-shining benevolence.”

I found this advice particularly helpful today because, to be honest, I struggle very much with not letting the disasters happening in this country or around the world depress me. Particularly after the midterm election, probably a lot of us are feeling discouraged. But the fact is that each of us still has power to do good in his own community. And we should use that power as often as possible, especially during the Advent-Christmas season.

Tomorrow in the Catholic Church, we begin the penitential season of Advent, which is supposed to prepare us for the great feast of Christmas. While not all Christians (or even all Catholics) make particular sacrifices during Advent now, I do think it would be wonderful if Christians across America chose this year to fill Advent with good deeds toward others. That can include everything from donating to worthy causes to volunteering at church to visiting your more difficult relatives to having a smile for everyone you meet, even if you feel under the weather. One of the popular methods of giving this time of year is through buying presents based on giving tree tags. Or maybe you could take a little extra time to pray for and spread the word about persecuted Christians and Jews around the world.

Related: The Continental Congress's Thanksgiving Proclamation Was About Repentance and Renewal

And as Irving so rightly said, because happiness is reflective, you will bring joy to other people also. Of course, not everyone who receives charity or an extraordinary act of kindness is grateful for it, but most people appreciate it. One of the biggest political and cultural problems in America now is the fact that we are so divided, with interracial and intersexual and interclass hatred. It takes more than a change in administration to fight hatred; it requires millions of individuals making the choice not to surrender to prejudice.

A small but dedicated minority of patriots launched and won the American Revolution. At one time, abolition seemed a lost cause, as did reunion of the warring states. When Ronald Reagan called for the fall of the Berlin Wall, the press and politicians laughed at him. The Republican wins in 2016 and 2024 shocked the “experts.” A few men can change the world, and a passionate minority can transform the country.

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So this Advent and Christmas season, let your happiness be reflective like the light of heaven. Be a mirror transmitting to others the supreme and shining benevolence of God.