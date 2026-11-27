Two steel pipes carry oil and natural gas liquids across the lakebed where Lake Michigan meets Lake Huron, and they’ve been there since 1953. Enbridge wants to replace that crossing with a single pipe in a tunnel bored beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

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On November 24 in Lansing, Mich., Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she’d told state environmental regulators to suspend further work on resource and pending wastewater permits for the tunnel. The old crossing is still in service.

From Michigan Public Radio:

The Michigan Supreme Court’s decision introduces significant delay and uncertainty," Whitmer said. The governor, who in 2020 urged Enbridge to shut down Line 5 under the Straits entirely, said her Tuesday announcement is in line with her past actions. "I have always said my ultimate goal is to get Line 5 out of the water. Just one spill threatens irreparable damage to our water, our economy, and our way of life," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says her goal is to get Line 5 out of the water. She warns that a spill could do lasting damage to the Great Lakes and the communities that depend on them. The crossing has already given the state reason to pay attention.

In June 2020, Enbridge shut down both legs after discovering damage to the pipeline and its supports. What does Michigan expect to happen at the crossing while the replacement project waits?

The freeze follows a separate July 31 Michigan Supreme Court decision. The court threw out the Michigan Public Service Commission’s 2023 approval and sent the case back for reconsideration. Regulators had to consider whether building the tunnel would extend Line 5’s operating life and lead to additional environmental harm.

The court also found problems with how the commission compared alternatives and considered the impact on resources the state holds for the public.

On August 12, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued its own permit for project-related activities. It authorizes boring a tunnel about 21 feet in diameter to house a new 30-inch pipe. The federal decision covers work within the Corps’ authority.

Michigan’s commission still has to address the state court’s ruling. Enbridge says years of review produced a strong permitting record, though its spokesman acknowledged that losing the commission’s approval added uncertainty.

From the Michigan Advance:

Following Whitmer’s announcement, pipeline opponents filed two separate requests for a contested case on a set of permits EGLE approved in July, arguing that the tunnel project posed a serious threat to the environment and the lifeways and cultural resources of Native American tribes in the region. EGLE has yet to issue a decision on a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit, which would allow Enbridge to release up to 6 million gallons of wastewater created during construction into the Great Lakes, after treating it at one of two sites on opposing ends of the Straits of Mackinac. “Protecting the Great Lakes and the people who depend on them has been a top priority of mine since day one,” Whitmer said in a statement on Tuesday. “I have always said my ultimate goal is to get Line 5 out of the water. Just one spill threatens irreparable damage to our water, our economy, and our way of life. Given what is at stake, and the Michigan Supreme Court’s recent decision, I have directed EGLE to suspend further action on its Line 5 Tunnel Project permits at this time. Michigan will continue to put the protection of our water, environment, public health, and communities first.”

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Here in Wisconsin, we got a reminder of what it takes to keep Line 5 running. On August 25, an unoccupied truck rolled into a ditch near Saxon, Wisconsin, and struck an exposed section, releasing natural gas liquids. Enbridge shut the line down and restored service in September with a temporary bypass.

The accident happened hundreds of miles from the Straits, on a different part of a line that runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. It showed how quickly damage at one spot can interrupt service along the route.

Michigan can do the work the court requires and still tell people what it expects from Enbridge in the meantime. How often will crews inspect the two pipes and their supports? What finding would prompt a shutdown? Who has the authority to make that call, and how quickly would the public learn of it?

The answers matter to communities on the water and to families in the Upper Peninsula who heat with propane. Enbridge says Line 5 supplies much of the peninsula’s propane demand.

The same goes for the alternatives the court wants Michigan to weigh. A family buying propane needs some idea of where the delivery would come from if the old crossing had to close before a replacement opened. A shoreline community has every reason to ask how long it might have to live with the existing pipes and what protections it can count on in the meantime.

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If Michigan intends to replace the crossing, it should say what still stands in the way and who’s responsible for clearing each hurdle. If it intends to retire the crossing, it should explain how it expects the region to replace the supply.

A permit freeze buys time for review. People who live on either side of the Straits ought to know what Michigan plans to do with that time.

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