Liberal Jews Just Helped Americanize the Intifada

What we've got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can't reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it. Well, he gets it. I don't like it any more than you men.

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Thus spoke Strother Martin in Cool Hand Luke, about the self-defeating mentality of Paul Newman’s character. Reviewing the midterm exit polls, I can’t help but shake my head, shrug my shoulders, and grudgingly accept that maybe there really are people you just can’t reach.

NBC News conducted an exit poll of voters this Tuesday, and some of the results were disappointing, if predictable.

Approximately 10% of voters who consider themselves “conservative” voted Democrat. To which I respond, you’re not conservative. You’re an unprincipled traitor. If you wanted to lodge a protest at the way Republicans were running things, you could have stayed home and not voted. But that’s not what you did. Instead, you actively aided the socialists and jihadis. The next two years are on you.

Approximately 89% of black voters voted to keep their place on the porch of the Democrat plantation. As a result, absolutely nothing will improve in the black community. Things will only get worse. More shootings, more poverty, more broken families. And less police, less accountability, and less hope for the future. The next two years are on you.

But the number that has always befuddled me, and will continue to befuddle me, is the Jewish vote. Approximately 67% of voters who identify as Jewish voted Democrat. And this is after they'd been given a taste of what Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Piker, and Abdul El-Sayed have in store for them. This is after the leftist celebrity class of Zach Bryan, Macklemore, Greta Thunberg, Mark Ruffalo, and Susan Sarandon let them know how much they despise them. This is after the systemic leftist/Islamist violence against Jews on campuses, in the streets, and at synagogues, in both America and Europe.

You see all this, you hear all this, and yet you still voted to give these people more power and louder voices. Congrats, I guess, because you just Americanized the intifada.

Are you really that stupid?

Do you think the maniacs you just empowered are going to spend the next two years talking about healthcare, access to abortion, climate change, and affordable groceries? Expect to hear almost nothing about that and a whole lot about the “Israel lobby,” the “genocide in Gaza,” and other such chimeras.

My gut tells me that “Jews” who vote Democrat don’t take their Judaism too seriously. They’re what a Jewish friend of mine calls “submarine Jews,” i.e. they surface for eight days during Hanukkah and then submerge for the rest of the year, out of sight, so that no casual observer would even know there was a Jew there.

Case in point: A recent Pew research poll found that only one quarter of Jews believe in a biblical God. To me, this is a contradiction in terms. Judaism isn’t a race, and it’s not a culture. It’s a religion. If you don’t believe in God, then you’re not Jewish. Plain and simple.

I won’t deny that much culture has derived from this religion, but if you remove the religious aspect, there is little motivation for future generations to sustain that culture. What’s the point of observing holidays and rituals if you reject the underlying reason those holidays and rituals exist in the first place?

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Imagine someone saying something along the lines of, “I identify as ‘American,’ but I’m not really American. I don’t believe in democracy, I have no faith in democracy, and I think the whole concept is just a silly delusion for gullible people who need a belief to cling to. Our Constitution is just something that our ancestors wrote in order to control us. Oh, but I still vote in every democratic election, even though I don’t believe in elections. And I still celebrate the Fourth of July and Presidents’ Day, even though I don’t believe in the ideals underlying these holidays. Why do I do this, you ask? Because I’m a cultural American; I’m trying to keep my culture alive.”

Do you hear how absurd this sounds? Well, that’s how absurd it sounds when atheists calling themselves Jews twist themselves into knots trying to defend the inescapable contradiction of their position.

Related: About Last Night: The Silver Lining, and the Path Forward

So again, congrats. You didn’t vote to better the lives of American Jews or of anyone else. What you did was no different than looking around Germany in 1933 and then casting your vote for the Nazis anyway, while trying to convince yourself that, “Yeah, they hate the Jews, but they’ll also improve the roads and health care and grocery prices. And anyway, Hindenburg is such a loser. And the Nazis will leave me alone because I’m not an observant Jew.”

As it turned out, the Nazis didn’t discriminate between practicing, visible Orthodox Jews and atheistic, low-profile Jews. And the DSA/Jihadi alliance won’t discriminate, either.

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This is already happening. In Philadelphia, a leftist group called Bike On Your Left is threatening Jewish business owners, telling them to leave the city before their planned protest this upcoming Sunday. They’re not threatening pro-Israeli Jews. They’re not threatening Orthodox Jews. They’re threatening Jews.

The next two years are on you. Every Jewish student attacked, every Jewish business vandalized, every Jewish cemetery desecrated, every Jewish synagogue burned — you voted for this. With eyes wide open, you voted for this.

So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it. Well, he gets it.

It’s going to be a very ugly two years for Jews in America.

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