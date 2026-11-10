‘First to Fight’ and ‘Last to Yield’: The U.S. Marine Corps’ Birthday and America 250

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Continental Congress authorized the formation of a new fighting force that became the United States Marines, which had its first recruiting station in the Tun Tavern of Philadelphia.

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251 Years at the Tip of the Spear For 251 years, Marines have met every fight with resolve, precision, and an ethos that never wavers. The first to fight and the last to yield. America sleeps well because Marines stand the watch. Happy Birthday, Marines. Semper Fidelis. (Narrated by @netflix @mosquitobowl Director Peter Berg) 🎥(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2026

This year was America’s 250th birthday, but the Marines were fighting for liberty even before the official declaration of independence.

251st Birthday Moto Run The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, leads #Marines assigned to Headquarters Marine Corps on a motivational run in honor of the Marine Corps’ 251st birthday in Arlington, VA, on Nov. 9, 2026. The Marines ran from the Pentagon to the Marine Corps War Memorial. 🎥(U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate) #USMC #Birthday #SemperFidelis — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 9, 2026

The Marines have put out multiple social media posts celebrating their big day, filled with pride, patriotism, and perseverance against tremendous odds.

251 Years of Unmatched Lethality #Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 251st anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (Narrated by @netflix @mosquitobowl Director Peter Berg) 🎥(U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 8, 2026

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Last year, I had the amazing opportunity to be in Philadelphia for the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps. In the chill of early morning, we gathered in the cemetery of the Arch Street Quaker Meeting House, where in a once totally unmarked and forgotten grave lies the first commandant of the Marines, Samuel Nicholas. Modern technology helped Marines rediscover his final resting place and honor him with wreaths and color guard salutes.

Marine Corps pride also fuels the ongoing project to rebuild Tun Tavern near the spot where the original stood in 1775 when the first Marines joined the force there. On the USMC's 250th birthday, the Philly street teemed with Marines bellowing the “Marines’ Hymn,” embracing each other, and sharing emotional stories of their buddies who never came home. The next day, many of them turned out in biting cold weather and freezing wind to salute veterans on the deck of the USS New Jersey. I met Medal of Honor recipient Col. Harvey Barnum, who seemed primarily concerned with praising other Marines and disclaiming extraordinary merit. We crowded below deck, and he led us in a rousing chorus of the “Hymn.” Everyone was beaming and proud to be part of something so magnificent as the Marine Corps and its historic anniversary.

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There is a different type of camaraderie and pride in every branch of the military, but the Marines more than any other make their branch and their history an indelible part of their identity. Once a Marine, always a Marine. I salute my great-uncle Bruce Webb and all the Marines from Tun Tavern onwards who were first to fight and last to yield.