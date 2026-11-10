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‘First to Fight’ and ‘Last to Yield’: The U.S. Marine Corps’ Birthday and America 250

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 10, 2026 11:45 AM
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‘First to Fight’ and ‘Last to Yield’: The U.S. Marine Corps’ Birthday and America 250
Catherine Salgado

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Continental Congress authorized the formation of a new fighting force that became the United States Marines, which had its first recruiting station in the Tun Tavern of Philadelphia.

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This year was America’s 250th birthday, but the Marines were fighting for liberty even before the official declaration of independence.

The Marines have put out multiple social media posts celebrating their big day, filled with pride, patriotism, and perseverance against tremendous odds.

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Last year, I had the amazing opportunity to be in Philadelphia for the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps. In the chill of early morning, we gathered in the cemetery of the Arch Street Quaker Meeting House, where in a once totally unmarked and forgotten grave lies the first commandant of the Marines, Samuel Nicholas. Modern technology helped Marines rediscover his final resting place and honor him with wreaths and color guard salutes.

Marine Corps pride also fuels the ongoing project to rebuild Tun Tavern near the spot where the original stood in 1775 when the first Marines joined the force there. On the USMC's 250th birthday, the Philly street teemed with Marines bellowing the “Marines’ Hymn,” embracing each other, and sharing emotional stories of their buddies who never came home. The next day, many of them turned out in biting cold weather and freezing wind to salute veterans on the deck of the USS New Jersey. I met Medal of Honor recipient Col. Harvey Barnum, who seemed primarily concerned with praising other Marines and disclaiming extraordinary merit. We crowded below deck, and he led us in a rousing chorus of the “Hymn.” Everyone was beaming and proud to be part of something so magnificent as the Marine Corps and its historic anniversary.

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There is a different type of camaraderie and pride in every branch of the military, but the Marines more than any other make their branch and their history an indelible part of their identity. Once a Marine, always a Marine. I salute my great-uncle Bruce Webb and all the Marines from Tun Tavern onwards who were first to fight and last to yield.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AMERICA 250 | HISTORY | VETERANS

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