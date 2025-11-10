From Revolutionaries to Devil Dogs: 250 Years of the Marine Corps

Exactly two and a half centuries ago today, in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern, the Continental Marines came into being. We know them now as the tough and daring fighting force, the U.S. Marine Corps.

With Marines surrounding me, from a stooped old campaigner to fresh-faced young recruits, I stood today on the site where the recreated Tun will be built. A Medal of Honor recipient sat a few dozen feet from me among the VIPs and a relative of the first Marine officer, Maj. Samuel Nicholas, stood ready with a WWII veteran of Okinawa for the cake-cutting. Americans of every skin color and creed cheered enthusiastically and belted out the “Marines’ Hymn” in little groups as we packed into the narrow, damp street where we would honor the Marine Corps’ 250-year legacy.

From the cake-cutting with a massive sword to the Leatherneck Bagpipers to the honor guard in historic uniforms to the reading of historic orders shaping the Marines, the Corps’ 250th celebration was filled with history come alive. A representative from The Tun declared there were today “a lot of VIPs whose names are United States Marines.” Among those Marines were Medal of Honor recipients Maj. Gen. James Livingston and Col. Barney Barnum.

Marine and Navy chaplain Jon Cutler said we stood on “sacred ground” and that the “spirit of liberty was not only debated in great halls, but forged in the humble place where Capt. Samuel Nicholas and Robert Mullan first answered the Continental Congress’s call.” Mullan, Tun’s proprietor, was commissioned by Congress to raise the first battalions of Marines, while Nicholas was the first commanding officer of the Marines.

“It’s no joke that we are the first to fight, and that we fight for right and freedom,” a major general who spoke after the invocation said. He cited the Bible verse (John 15:13) about there being no greater love than giving one’s life for one’s friends as he honored Marines who gave their lives. “There’s three types of Marines. You have those that are currently serving,” those “Marines subject to recall” at any time, and those “guarding the streets of Heaven.” My own great-uncle is one.

Happening Now: An event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps is taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/POjLYjfFzC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 10, 2025

Recalling a radio commentator who marveled at the Marines' effectiveness during the initial stages of the War on Terror, asking, “Where do they find such men?” the major general said, “The answer, of course, is that you don’t find Marines, you make Marines… We’re carrying that torch for freedom.”

The only discordant note was “comedian” Bryson Banks, whose act was almost entirely a vile, inappropriate, and unfunny screed against Republicans, Christians, Jews, and immigration enforcement. He lectured about “racism” while surrounded by the most diverse crowd of people I’ve ever seen and viciously defamed his parents because they (including his Mexican father) didn’t support unrestricted immigration. Shame on whoever decided to have this disgusting man stain the Marines’ 250th celebration.

250 years ago today, the Marines were created at Tun Tavern, Philadelphia. While the tavern is gone, the USMC lives on. Happy birthday, Marine Corps! #Marines250 pic.twitter.com/vYqN45Gfda — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) November 10, 2025

But thankfully, unlike Bryson, many of the people at the Marines’ birthday celebration in Philadelphia represented patriotism, courage, and selflessness. They love their country and are proud of the Marines’ heritage.

As the major general said, “The Marine Corps has been here for 250 years, and, God willing, at least another 250 to go. Our Corps has been here yesterday, our Corps is here today, and our Corps and Tun Tavern will be here tomorrow.” Semper Fi!

