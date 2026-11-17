President Donald Trump is bashing the overreaching and totally unjustifiable regulations that make gas in blue states so expensive.

The Iran operation should not have impacted the price of gas in America, if we had the energy industry that we should have and if gas prices here were not based upon the global supply chain. But Democrat regulations make the already delicate situation that much worse.

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Trump commented in a Monday TruthSocial post, “Despite the United States having the MOST ABUNDANT Supply, and LOWEST COST Natural Gas in the World, Citizens in Blue States like New York have been paying 3X-7X more for Natural Gas due to the costly Anti-Energy Policies pushed by Blue State Governors and Political leaders.”

He insisted, “We must protect our American Families from these Radical Climate Extremists, they are exploding Energy costs. The Democrat Party wants to ban all Pipelines, all Refineries, and all Fossil Fuels. The great news is that I am working to END the Left's War on Energy Affordability and Energy Security, and I will UNLEASH American Energy Dominance for ALL Americans!”

Read Also: Keffiyeh-Decorated Climate Nag Greta Says ‘Overthrowing Capitalism’ Was Always the Goal

California is the most obvious state for illustrating how Democrat policies drive up gas costs. Steve Hilton, the Republican who was running for governor of California, had a plan which would have brought gas from about $6 a gallon to about $3 a gallon in California. It included “repealing the low-carbon fuel standard, fixing cap-and-trade, and putting common sense ahead of ideology.” Notice that his analysis found that stupid carbon regulations were driving up prices. This year, the Tax Foundation ranked California at the top of its list for gas taxes, at more than 73 cents a gallon. And Republican legislators declared earlier this year that changes to cap-and-trade would add at least a dollar to the price of every gallon of gas.

Another state with an atrociously high gas tax is Illinois, one of the deepest blue states, which charges 70 cents a gallon as of 2026. In lefty Michigan, the gas tax is about 53 cents a gallon, and in deep blue New Jersey, it is 49 cents a gallon.

Notably, a coalition of about 20 Democrat congressmen traveled to Turkey this month for COP31, the United Nations climate conference. While there, Democrats boasted that their sweep of the midterm election means disastrous climate alarmist policies are coming back full swing to America. Yet a Deloitte survey from the start of this year found that 61% of U.S. consumers still favor gas engines and only 5% want to switch to EVs. A University of Chicago poll found that a majority of Republicans and independents do not believe in the human-driven climate change narrative, and only 17% of Americans were willing to pay a carbon fee. In other words, most Americans, even non-Republicans, aren’t fixated on the fake climate crisis, nor willing to change their lives for it.

Unfortunately, Democrats don’t give a hang what voters think. They are determined to make it unaffordable for anyone but the elites to have private transportation.

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