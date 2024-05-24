Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Highlights Unconstitutional Treatment

Jake Lang, one of the most outspoken Jan. 6 political prisoners, just came out of another long spell in solitary confinement and wants Americans to know about what he says are gross violations of his basic constitutional rights.

Lang, in exclusive comments to PJ Media, said he was put in solitary confinement this last time for exercising his free speech rights to expose the double standards in the federal judiciary that leniently deal with criminals and violent leftist protesters but aggressively target J6 protestors and Trump allies.

Lang began by emphasizing how the Biden administration is running a political persecution campaign against its opponents, from Donald Trump on down. “The corrupt Biden regime, the DOJ is trying to retaliate, stifle the voices of the Jan. 6 political prisoners and other political prisoners like [Trump allies] Peter Navarro and soon-to-be [prisoner] Steve Bannon, and Christina Bobb, and Rudy Giuliani…[there’s] a pattern.” He noted how Giuliani just lost his radio show. “The figureheads of this movement against the corruption of the Department of Justice, the weaponization of government, the federal government against We the People.”

Lang argued that he “fall[s] into a category” for particular persecution, so “they’ll do any means necessary to try to take away my voice. And the reason I was sent to the hole is precisely for First Amendment right violations.”

He said he had been scheduled for interviews with radio host Lou Dobbs and Rudy Giuliani (just before the latter’s show was canned), but instead, he was put in solitary confinement. Indeed, Lang has been held in solitary for a longer time period than the state of New York, where he is imprisoned, allows (15 days continuously).

“Like George Orwell, "1984," they un-personed me,” Lang insisted. “I spent 36 days in solitary with no access to the outside world, no ability to talk to the courts or my family or my pastor, and this is basically a sensory deprivation chamber. There’s no books there. There’s no radio. There’s no outdoor recreation except for two hours a week you get to leave the cell, that’s it.” If true, this would seem to be explicitly in violation of New York law, which requires at minimum that “segregated prisoners be offered at least 4 hours of out-of-cell programming, including at least one hour of recreation, each day.”

Lang described it as “unbelievable torture,” which “goes against everything that is American.” The human rights violations “are stacking up” against him as a J6 prisoner, Lang said. He recently

Lang expressed his disappointment that too many Republicans “don’t care about the Jan. 6ers” and said that their silence makes them complicit in the abuses revealed by the prisoners themselves, by a court ruling, by Dinesh D’Souza’s “Police State” movie, and by an investigation from individual lawmakers. Sadly, Lang contended, many congressmen don’t even want to do the “most basic part of their job, which is keep the checks and balances on the judiciary and executive branches. I mean, these two branches are running wild. Prosecutors are over-charging, and the judges are over-sentencing.” Congressmen are “doing nothing,” not providing support or legislation for those targeted by the Democrats nor even showing up at any trials or hearings to investigate, Lang told me. Some lawmakers have given “lip service” to the cause of the Jan. 6 prisoners, but that is all.

According to Lang, with over more than three years of imprisonment without trial, he has been in solitary confinement for 800 days total, a staggering number. He also claimed that he was about to lose out on his third chance at bond because the prison was going on lockdown and wouldn’t move him some 50 feet from his cell for his video hearing.

The Jan. 6 protestors have not given up hope, however, Lang assured me. “Despite the David and Goliath scenario that the DOJ has every single means at its disposal,” he said, and how the DOJ and FBI are “working to crush dissent, political dissent in this country,” the “testimony of what we’ve been able to accomplish from behind bars,”—the lawsuits, podcasts, documentaries, and organizations—have created an “ascendant” movement. “It is clear to anybody looking that it is God’s hand moving in this,” and the Jan. 6 prisoners will always get up to fight the information and culture wars yet again, he stated. “We have far, far, surpassed the lies of the J6 Committee and the Democrats.”

If only biased Democrat jury pools weren’t deciding their fate, Lang believes the Jan. 6 protestors would not be getting years in prison, and that most Americans understand there is government corruption involved.

Illegal aliens, criminals, and leftist rioters all get special treatment from Democrats, while Jan. 6 prisoners spend years in jail. Lang said, “In this political atmosphere we’re living in, they’re trying to set an example, they’re trying to use us as a signal flare to the rest of the American people that if you dare stand up against Big Brother, if you dare resist the New World Order” and the 2030 Agenda and other globalist plans, “they will come with a crushing blow and a hammer down on you and your family.” Vilification in media and biased lawfare have been turned against J6ers.

The globalists want us to surrender our guns, our speech, our rights, he said. “We’re willing to fight and die for the values the Constitution has laid out,” he declared, but Democrats function best using fear, surveillance, and mob violence. Lang noted that one pro-Hamas protestor who violently assaulted Capitol police while protesting received only 48 hours of community service, while Lang, with a similar charge, has been in jail without trial for over three years.

Trump supporter Jake Lang was caught up in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests and says he saved a fellow protester’s life from a similar fate to Rosanne Boyland — namely, being trampled under a stampede. Lang is accused of “Assaultin [sic], Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon” and other charges by the feds for confronting Capitol police with a bat.

Lang previously told PJ Media that he found and picked up a bat in self-defense in the face of police brutality, which did occur repeatedly on Jan. 6. As Lang has yet to go to trial despite three years of incarceration, no court has ruled on his actions. Lang’s activism from prison has made him a particular target of the Biden justice system.