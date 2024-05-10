Jan. 6 Protester Files Suit, Claims Constitutional Violations From Biden Admin

A Jan. 6 protester has sued the Biden administration, accusing it of both constitutional and human rights violations in reportedly horrific treatment of J6 prisoners.

Edward Jacob “Jake” Lang, who says he just completed another lengthy period in solitary confinement (30 days), has sued Attorney General Merrick Garland and Metropolitan Detention Center Deputy Warden Heriberto Tellez. The lawsuit, filed in the Washington, D.C., District Court, accused Garland and Tellez of continuing to have Jake “held and transferred in violation of his Constitutional and human rights,” according to The Epoch Times.

Lang’s Twitter/X account posted on May 10 about the April lawsuit, trying to raise awareness as Lang reportedly completed a month in solitary in a Brooklyn, New York, Metropolitan Detention Center, despite N.Y. law banning long-term solitary confinement. As of Oct. 12, 2023, Epoch Times noted, Lang had been held in a U.S. prison for a thousand days without a trial. As of April 7, Lang had spent four birthdays incarcerated — again, without trial. Multiple individuals have argued that this violates the constitutional right to a speedy trial, as guaranteed to American citizens in the Bill of Rights. Epoch Times explained:

Since his arrest on Jan. 13, 2021, the 28-year-old Mr. Lang has been shuttled from one prison to another more than 12 times, frequently by way of what he describes as a torturous punishment called diesel therapy, which is a repeated and often prolonged transfer of a detainee for no purpose other than to subject them to discomfort. During those transfers, his family photos, letters, and all discovery records related to his case have been lost or destroyed … The lawsuit argues that Mr. Garland, as the U.S. attorney general, is the one who sought Mr. Lang’s pretrial detention and the one whose actions keep him incarcerated today.

Lang previously told me about the inhumane prison conditions and denial of basic necessities cited in his lawsuit. The Epoch Times related that the lawsuit accuses the Biden administration and prison authorities of abuse — mental, physical, and verbal — and claims that Lang was “punished and subjected to prolonged solitary confinement for punitive reasons — at times for months without a disciplinary charge even being alleged.” Multiple other sources have likewise reported terrible conditions for the Jan. 6 prisoners, including statements from lawmakers and a court ruling, as well as Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “Police State.”

Trump supporter Lang was caught up in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests and says he saved a fellow protester’s life from a similar fate to Rosanne Boyland — namely, being trampled under a stampede (a claim that the protester whom Lang saved, Philip Anderson, confirmed). Lang was accused of “Assaultin [sic], Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon” and other charges by the feds for confronting Capitol police with a bat.

He previously told PJ Media that he found and picked up a bat in self-defense in the face of police brutality, which occurred repeatedly on Jan. 6. As Lang has yet to go to trial despite three years of incarceration, no court has ruled on his actions. He has been denied bond for three years.

The Biden administration certainly seems always to harm patriotic American citizens while rewarding and protecting foreign lawbreakers (illegal aliens) and violent criminals. It will be interesting to see how Lang’s lawsuit against the Biden administration plays out in court.