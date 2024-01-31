Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Details Abusive Prison Conditions

Jail conditions for the Jan. 6 political prisoners are “outrageous” and “designed to break you down,” according to one prisoner who gave exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Trump supporter Jake Lang was caught up in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests and says he saved a fellow protester’s life from a similar fate to Rosanne Boyland — namely, being trampled under a stampede. Lang is accused of “Assaultin [sic], Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon” and other charges by the feds for confronting Capitol police with a bat, as I explained in my first piece in this series.

Lang previously told PJ Media that he found and picked up a bat in self-defense in the face of what he calls police brutality, which occurred repeatedly on Jan. 6. As Lang has yet to go to trial despite three years of incarceration, no court has ruled on his actions.

Multiple sources have reported terrible conditions for the January 6 prisoners, including statements from lawmakers and a court ruling, as well as Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “Police State.” Many of the prisoners have been deprived not only of their rights but of basic necessities. Lang described the inhumane conditions in which he has been held in multiple prisons, particularly in the Washington, D.C., jail he calls "The Gulag."

Lang began, “I’ve been in solitary confinement for over two years of my three years of incarceration. They put us in these environments — they’re designed to break you down, to try to coerce you into taking plea deals, withholding you from your family,” and denying even “your basic hygiene.” He told PJM that for the first 15 months or so of his imprisonment, he and his fellow J6 prisoners didn’t even get a shave or haircut.

“We look like homeless vagrants,” Lang said, accusing the authorities of “psychological warfare” and “prisoner-of-war tactics.” He continued, “We weren’t allowed to have family visits for the first 16 months…the other abuses have been just outrageous.”

Unfortunately, despite the congressional and legal scrutiny, the persecution continues. Lang said that within the last couple of weeks, he and other prisoners were locked in cells for about 20 hours a day, and the jail was “pumping cold air into our cells” amidst the cold snap that hit the D.C. area. “It was horrendous,” Lang stated. “I’ve been pepper sprayed and punched in the gut for singing the national anthem.”

He said that Jan. 6 prisoners understand that standing “up and fight[ing] against tyranny” brings the full force of leftist officials who, he argues, “want to destroy you and your family.”

But “we lean on God to get us through these hard times. He’s more than able to give us the spirit of joy and resilience in the face of this massive miscarriage of justice,” Lang added, citing his faith in Jesus as what keeps him strong.

Unfortunately, Lang and dozens of other Jan. 6 prisoners are incarcerated in D.C., where Lang argues that it is impossible to have an unbiased jury. He supported that claim with recently published poll data. Check back on PJ Media for Lang’s comments on the shocking leftist bias of the D.C. jury pool.