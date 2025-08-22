MeToo is Dead! Pregnancy-Faker Case Goes Viral

Scandalous pregnancy-faker Laura Owens isn’t the only Owens in her family with immeasurable levels of audacity.

Ronn Owens, a famous former talk radio host in San Francisco on KGO and father of Laura Owens, has filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, listing over $2.3 million in debts. Meanwhile, he and his spouse, journalist Jan Black, pull in $21,000 per month in pensions and Social Security. Somehow, the Owens family ran up more than $300,000 in debt this year alone and then opened a GoFundMe that pulled in over $130,000 from fans — many likely living on fixed incomes as Owens' fans are mostly senior citizens.

This news came in right before Laura Owens, the architect of the legendary fake-pregnancy scam, and her bombastic, loud-mouthed lawyer, David Gingras, were denied by yet another court. The Arizona Supreme Court formally denied the latest appeal in the paternity debacle involving former Bachelor star Clayton Echard. The ruling upholds the judgment against her as issued by Judge Julie Mata, and a legal bill for Echard that now tops $200,000. Attorney Gregg Woodnick told Mercury News that her claims were “predicated on fraud,” and frankly, the courts couldn’t agree more.

“Abusing the legal process, perjury, records tampering, and other behaviors warrant the proceedings that are now in the hands of the criminal court and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office,” Woodnick told the outlet. “Victims should be believed, but false allegations ruin lives. Clayton is fortunate to have had a community that supported him in exposing the truth.”

Laura's attorney is facing consequences of his own for his behavior in this case, which has been wild, to put it mildly. Gingras is being investigated by the Arizona State Bar for disparaging Judge Mata publicly. It is also relevant that he was arrested last July for his second DUI charge, which may explain some of his unorthodox behavior. He has not responded to the press, but his comments about the case are all over X and his blog. Mercury News found this gem where he publicly advised Laura not to pay the court-ordered sanctions to Echard.

“I hope you never pay Clayton. … If you have millions of dollars stashed away, he can go look for it. If you don’t, he ain’t getting nothing.” After Laura Owens admitted she didn’t have any money for Echard to obtain via a collection agency, Gingras also said: “You get blood from a stone or you don’t” and “Clayton can go (expletive) himself.”

As amusing as it is to watch the big media catch on to the absolute clown show that is this story, what rankles is their newfound interest. Some of the very outlets that giddily published every grotesque detail of Laura’s fake claims — without checking, without investigating the truthfulness of those claims — have now latched on, larping as truth-seekers. Where were they when independent journalists, podcasters, and a Reddit community were digging through court files and exposing the lies? Absent. Perhaps they were afraid of offending a media dynasty in San Francisco or insulting the #MeToo narrative that demands fealty to every claim made by people with vaginas, no matter how unbelievable their stories of woe may be.

But now they’re all jumping in, from The Daily Mail to the San Francisco Chronicle, it’s now safe to call a fraud a fraud, and they’re all pretending they cracked the case. The truth is, they enabled a serial liar and fraudster to perpetuate her story for much longer than she would have been able to without their help.

Here’s the main takeaway: the mainstream press only tells the truth when it’s safe. They didn’t care to look into Owens’ ridiculous claims and fabricated evidence, and they participated in smearing Clayton Echard, a good man, for no reason save laziness or fear of bucking the approved pro-female narrative.

But independent creators weren’t afraid. We shoved the narrative into the light long before the dinosaurs of journalism caught up. And thanks to that relentless scrutiny, the courts — and now the world — see Laura Owens for what she is: a serial liar with seven felony indictments, saddled with eye-watering debt, and out of legal lifelines.

Ronn's legacy is now as bankrupt as his finances. Laura’s lies have cost her parents their reputation and their financial stability. And big media? They finally joined the party — not as heroes, but as hangers-on who want to rewrite how this story came to light.

Independent press, YouTubers, and regular moms researching from their kitchens broke this story and saw it through to justice. And that story isn’t over. Owens is facing a criminal trial in January in Arizona and a two-day evidentiary hearing in San Francisco in October, where she will have to finally face questioning about the fabricated pregnancy scam she pulled on Mike Marraccini in California. You can read about that story here.

Stay tuned, folks. It’s not often you get to see justice meted out on a false accuser, and this one is only getting spicier.