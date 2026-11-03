Ossoff Wins Georgia's Senate Race

It’s Election Day here in the Peach State, and, like so many of the rest of you, we’re bracing for bad news. And it began early.

Our friends at Decision Desk HQ called the Senate race for Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) a mere 18 minutes after polls closed. That seems awfully premature, but what can you do?

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Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

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That was one that prognosticators had pegged for a while. I still had hope that Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who is now my outgoing congressman, could pull it off. Even on Monday, Collins wasn’t giving up.

Rep. Mike Collins, Republicans’ nominee against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, at his election-eve event in Atlanta. “We’re still running wide open. This race is too close to slow down.” https://t.co/1X34zL0Ush — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) November 2, 2026

Ads touting Ossoff ran constantly on television and streaming here in Georgia. Money poured in from all over the country supporting Ossoff. I saw some anti-Ossoff PAC ads, but I rarely ever saw an ad touting Collins.

His support from out of state gave him a much bigger war chest than Collins ever had. Last month, the Senate Leadership Fund pulled a whopping $44 million that it had pledged to help Collins and funneled it to Kansas instead.

Gov. Brian Kemp had endorsed former football coach Derek Dooley in the Republican primary, and he endorsed Collins for the general election. But Kemp didn’t make his endorsement until mid-September. Was it too little, too late?

Related: Your Perfect Candidate May Not Be on the Ballot, but America's Future Is

It’s not hard to guess that Ossoff is gearing up for a 2028 White House run. As I wrote back in August:

I’ve said for a long time that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is more interested in pleasing far-left out-of-state donors than he is in the Georgians he’s supposed to be representing in the Senate, and recent machinations from his camp make that even more evident. It’s not hard to figure out that Ossoff has his eyes on a potential run for higher office. For starters, there’s his ad buys. Team Ossoff has spent nearly 90% of its Google ad money outside the Peach State.

This was one of the races that I wasn’t as confident about as others in the run-up to Election Day. It didn’t help that conservative radio show host Erick Erickson was poisoning the well against Collins by not shutting up about how he was going to leave his vote blank in that race. There’s no telling how many others followed his lead. Gee, thanks, Erick.

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As of this writing, I have yet to see Collins concede. At the same time, it’s hard to see a way that Collins makes up the deficit. That’s a shame because Georgia will have two Democrat senators for at least two more years.

Democrat numbers in other statewide races are trending heavily blue. It's still early as I'm writing this, and that's what I keep telling myself. But I have a feeling that Georgia's conservatives are in for a long night and a long few years ahead.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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