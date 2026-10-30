Dozens of New Election Fraud Charges in Nevada and North Carolina

There are dozens of new Department of Justice charges and many more to come for election fraud in Nevada and North Carolina.

Democrats in both Nevada and California have been insisting that the registered voters whom federal authorities identified as noncitizens were certainly citizens because they said so. Yes, apparently the whole plan in Nevada and California to verify citizenship is just to ask people if they are citizens and believe whatever they say. This, of course, allows for fraud, but Democrats have always loved election fraud. And it turns out all those noncitizens who claimed citizenship were, in fact, lying.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, highlighted four newly charged aliens in Nevada on Thursday:

Nevada claimed all voters on the DHS list were U.S. citizens. Wrong. It did not check and instead relied on voter attestations. Now, the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s office has started charging the individuals on the list. States must comply with federal law. Allowing noncitizens to vote in federal elections is illegal and unconstitutional. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 30, 2026

The Department of Justice press release explained that Mlebinge Riziki Ramadhani, a Democratic Republic of Congo national and lawful permanent resident of the USA, voted in a federal election in 2022. She is one of the first four aliens charged in Nevada for illegal voting.

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Sigal Chattah, First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Nevada, said, “The District… is committed to protecting the sanctity of the ballot box, and we will not tolerate any actions that threaten the fairness of our democratic system.”

Also on October 29, the DOJ issued a press release stating that it had charged 18 more people for a total of 30 election fraudsters facing charges in North Carolina. At least one illegal alien is among the newest defendants. Interestingly, many of the noncitizens who vote in our elections are those who obtained resident status or refugee status, but still showed no respect for our election laws.

“In our most recent elections in North Carolina — the 2025 municipal elections — there were 14 races decided by 2 votes; 15 races decided by 1 vote; and 7 races that were tied,” said U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina. “Every vote matters.” No kidding. That sure brings home the danger of election fraud.

Nine were charged in the Eastern District of North Carolina, five were charged in the Middle District of North Carolina, and four were charged in the Western District of North Carolina. These indictments are in addition to 12 individuals who were previously indicted in the Eastern District of North Carolina for illegally voting, bringing the statewide total to 30 indicted this year… Selvin Porfidio Gonzalez Escobar, 43, an illegal alien from Guatemala living in Robeson County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2024 and 2020 general elections.

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As we head into a key midterm election, it is tremendously important for noncitizens to know that at last there will be consequences for illegal voting.