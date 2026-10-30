Heresy Watch: Get Ready for the 'Jesus Consciousness,' Bro!

I used to call this column “Progressive Christianity Watch,” but I realized that it left out some low-hanging fruit of blasphemy that I couldn’t use because I couldn’t specifically tell whether some of these people were actual progressive Christians. So I’m retooling it as “Heresy Watch.”

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Judah Smith is a celebrity megachurch pastor. He’s apparently Justin Bieber’s spiritual advisor, and he officiated Lana Del Rey’s wedding. He also pastors a megachurch in metropolitan Seattle called “Churchome.” (Y’all, portmanteaus are awful.)

Smith appeared on a podcast where he essentially endorsed syncretism — blending beliefs from different religions. He told the host that “what I'd like to say is I think there is going to be a sweeping Jesus consciousness, perhaps unlike the world's ever seen.”

The ’60s ended a long time ago, Judah. You might as well rename your church "The First Church of the Age of Aquarius."

Smith said that he sees all sorts of people who want Jesus without “the BS,” which I assume means the repentance and living for Jesus. He also claimed that you can get to heaven by just attaching Jesus to whatever else you believe.

But when I describe to them the man that gave me beauty for ashes, they're like, bro, and I tell them, you can call yourself whatever you want, bro. You got to meet Jesus. I don't care. I got a friend who's like, I'm still Hindu, but I follow Jesus. I'm like, cool, bro. You think I care? I don't think we're going to get to heaven if Jesus is like, you got to take the title Christian. That wasn't even a title given by Jesus. It was given by observers. They look like little Jesuses. I think the point is just following Jesus. And so I think there's going to be a sweeping global Jesus consciousness. I think technology is going to play a great role.

'Churchome' pastor Judah Smith says it's ok to be a Hindu as long as you "follow Jesus"? "I've got a friend whose like 'I'm still Hindu but I follow Jesus.' I'm like 'cool, bro. You think I care? I don't think we're going to get to heaven and Jesus is like 'you gotta take the title 'Christian.'" — Protestia (@Protestia) October 29, 2026

The Bible is unequivocal that faith in the God of the Bible isn’t just an add-on. Moses tells the Israelites in Deuteronomy 7:3-4, “You shall not intermarry with them, giving your daughters to their sons or taking their daughters for your sons, for they would turn away your sons from following me, to serve other gods. Then the anger of the LORD would be kindled against you, and he would destroy you quickly.”

“Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers,” the Apostle Paul warns in 2 Corinthians 6:14-16a. “For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness? What accord has Christ with Belial? Or what portion does a believer share with an unbeliever? What agreement has the temple of God with idols? For we are the temple of the living God…”

Following Jesus is an all-or-nothing proposition. You can’t just bolt Him onto your existing life because He calls you to change and conform to His standard. Sorry, Judah, but “Jesus consciousness” is no substitute for surrender.

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Related: Apparently, One Wife Isn't Enough for This 'Prophet'

I’ve never heard of the Girls Gone Bible podcast — I mean, I’m not their target audience — but after the clip I just saw, I’m not sure I ever want to hear about it again. The two hosts debated which New Testament figure they’d like to date. It’s the most vapid thing you’ll ever hear this side of AOC.

"If you were to date John, Matthew, Mark or Luke, who would you date?" The women of the popular podcast 'Girls Gone Bible' discuss which bible personality they'd pursue romantically. "I'd probably be with James because he seems so rational...and seems super cute too." https://t.co/688dBHm6EU — Protestia (@Protestia) October 30, 2026

United Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton is running for the Senate as a Democrat in Kansas. He has an interesting take on the story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

United Methodist 'pastor' Adam Hamilton, the Democrat Senate candidate in Kansas, says MANY of the men of Sodom who were part of the attempted gang rape of two angels (who they believed were men) were actually HETEROSEXUAL. https://t.co/I0O6mrjOYJ — Protestia (@Protestia) October 30, 2026

I'll let Protestia handle the reply:

NGL, "Before they had gone to bed, all the men from every part of the city of Sodom—both young and old—surrounded the house. They called to Lot, “Where are the men who came to you tonight? Bring them out to us so that we can have sex with them. Genesis 19:4-5." doesn't sound like the straightest thing we've ever heard. — Protestia (@Protestia) October 30, 2026

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That's it for this week! Let's stay faithful to the truth of the Bible and not fall into any of these types of ridiculousness.

The Apostle Paul warned that a time would come when people would abandon sound doctrine in favor of teachings that tickle their ears. Welcome to Heresy Watch, where we expose the false teachings, theological distortions, and outright nonsense masquerading as Christianity. Biblical truth matters, and we're not afraid to defend it.

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