Progressive Christianity Watch: What Is With These People and Glitter?

I haven’t done a Progressive Christianity Watch column in a while, so I figured we were due. I saw a few things that reminded me that these radical leftists who call themselves Christians are straight-up heretics.

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Last year, I wrote about a ministry to LGBTQ people (not to encourage them to repent, mind you) that offers “glitter blessings,” which involve glitter mixed with anointing oil. North of the border, one of our Canadian neighbors is offering a different sort of glitter blessing.

Shane Goldie, the self-professed youngest-serving ordained minister in the United Church of Canada, who identifies as “queer” and “2-Spirit,” offered a glitter blessing to a St. Andrews United Church in Spruce Grove, Alberta:

Bless every queer heart that has ever been told to shrink, to soften, to apologize, or disappear. Remind us that we are not mistakes to be corrected, problems to be solved, or burdens to be carried. We are sacred, and we are wonderfully made; we are living reflections of your boundless creativity. May glitter rest upon us like holy stardust, catching the light and reminding us that even the smallest sparkle can brighten a weary world. May it cling to our clothes, our skin, our sanctuaries, and our spirits as a joyful sign that your love cannot be washed away, silenced, or confined. Bless our bodies and all their diversity; bless our names, our pronouns, our identities, our relationships, our dreams, and our becoming.

I’ll just let that nonsense speak for itself.

A CANADIAN GLITTER BLESSING?!!!



"May glitter rest upon us like holy stardust"



"2-Spirit" queer 'pastor' Shane Goldie, the youngest serving ordained minister in the United Church of Canada (UCCan) shares his work at McDougall United Church. pic.twitter.com/TwEoDYjKLa — Protestia (@Protestia) September 12, 2026

Next, let’s check on St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Falls Church, Va. Here, a woman pastor (shocker) has an interesting take on the account of the beheading of John the Baptist.

“Well, because Jesus looks like he could be a problem for Herod, and when John goes to Herod and criticizes him for having done some things that John thinks are immoral, Herod boils,” claims “Rev.” Julie Diane Bryant. Thinks are immoral? I mean, the Torah is pretty clear, and Herod violated it. But whatever.

Next, Bryant portrays Herodias and her daughter as savvy, sympathetic figures. She says, “I can only interpret that story by understanding that Herodias would have lost her position had Herod been somehow dethroned, and being an acute and smart young woman, that her daughter knew how to protect herself as well as her mother.”

Isn’t it just like a progressive Christian “pastor” to make the bad guys into something good?

"John goes to Herod and criticizes him for having done some things that John THINKS are immoral."



Episcopal 'pastor' paints Herodias and her daughter as sympathetic figures, saying that they were only protecting themselves when they requested John's head on a platter. pic.twitter.com/96nhSQ9ZhN — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) August 23, 2026

Related: Progressive Christianity Watch: Blasphemy in a Wedding Dress

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St. John’s Presbyterian Church in San Francisco hosts an annual Dolly Parton-themed church service, which we can only assume took on an especially poignant tone this year, so much so that the church asked a drag queen to sing “I Will Always Love You.” I mean, isn’t this what all normal churches do?

More drag queen malcontents at St. John's Presbyterian Church, San Francisco, singing the Dolly Parton-written song 'I Will Always Love You' for their annual Dolly Parton-themed church service. pic.twitter.com/UXl57wzDIj — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) September 2, 2026

My church does something different. We like to theme our services around Jesus.

Finally, let’s watch Mike Winger take down this smug dweeb of a left-wing “pastor”:

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Nobody can take down a heretic quite like Mike can. Satisfying, isn’t it? Y’all have a good weekend.

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