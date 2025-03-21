Progressive Christianity Watch: 'Glitter Blessings' and Women Pastors Who Say 'Queer' a Lot

I took last week off from Progressive Christianity Watch because it was so busy but guess what? We’re back, baby. After all, there’s plenty of heretical nonsense to talk about — and as much as I love to make fun of this craziness, I’m also writing this week’s column with a twinge of sadness. You’ll see why.

Today, we’re going to start with a woman pastor (shocker) preaching a “sermon” about Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well. That account from John 4 is a powerful tale of truth and redemption. And then there’s Rev. Liz Edman’s take.

According to the website of a conference she spoke at, “Liz Edman is an Episcopal priest and political strategist who has been igniting people's understanding of Christianity and queer life for more than 25 years.” Edman wrote a book called “Queer Virtue: What LGBTQ People Know About Life and Love and How It Can Revitalize Christianity.”

In the book, she asserts, “Authentic Christianity is and must be queer.” This comes as news to two millennia of faithful believers who not only know that homosexuality is a sin but also don’t happen to be “queer.” (I’ve mentioned this before, but my definition of “queer” is gay with an agenda.)

Edman is hung up on the word “queer” and she uses it all the time. And her take on the account of Jesus and the woman at the well is — you guessed it — queer.

With a delivery reminiscent of an Elizabeth Warren rant — and sporting a bowtie that makes her look like Pee Wee Herman — she refers to this exchange between Jesus and the woman:

Jesus said to her, “Go, call your husband, and come here.” The woman answered him, “I have no husband.” Jesus said to her, “You are right in saying, ‘I have no husband’; for you have had five husbands, and the one you now have is not your husband. What you have said is true.” The woman said to him, “Sir, I perceive that you are a prophet. Our fathers worshiped on this mountain, but you say that in Jerusalem is the place where people ought to worship.” Jesus said to her, “Woman, believe me, the hour is coming when neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem will you worship the Father. You worship what you do not know; we worship what we know, for salvation is from the Jews. But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him. God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth.” The woman said to him, “I know that Messiah is coming (he who is called Christ). When he comes, he will tell us all things.” Jesus said to her, “I who speak to you am he.” John 4:16-26 (ESV)

“This is a radical division-shattering moment,” Edman says (remember, progressive Christians love to refer to Jesus as “radical”). “They have just queered every layer of racial, sexual, and religious oppression that threatens to pit them against each other. He is telling her that God sees her. All of her strength and courage and feistiness and scandal. God sees her and she is exactly the person that God wants.”

I’m not sure what’s “queer” about the Son of God telling a heterosexual woman that He knows about her life and giving her a generous amount of wisdom. Edman furthers this “queering” with the application that people who understand “queerness” can share the Gospel.

“We have the power to do this simply by inviting others into this kind of queer, courageous, and empowering conversation,” she insists. “Those of us who have an appreciation for queerness bring such gifts to bear. We are, in some ways, uniquely situated to address some of the most pressing spiritual needs in our world today.”

“We already know what it is to cross into strange lands and sit down with folks who have had experiences and who have perspectives that may be very different from our own,” she continues. “We've had the courage to look into our own souls, to claim our identities, and find beauty and meaning in them. Knowing and valuing who you are makes it possible to engage others with confidence.”

Anglican Rev. Liz Edman explains that the story of the Samaritan Woman is super, duper queer. pic.twitter.com/gnhJnzyoIu — Protestia (@Protestia) March 19, 2025

I’m not sure what she’s talking about, but I do know that it’s heresy. I’d like to remind her of the words of the Apostle Paul:

I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — not that there is another one, but there are some who trouble you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed. As we have said before, so now I say again: If anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to the one you received, let him be accursed. Galatians 1:6-9 (ESV)

As I was researching Liz Edman, I stumbled upon an LGBTQ “ministry” that offers “Glitter Blessings.” Yes, I know; this sounds awful. Glitter mixed with anointing oil? Yikes. Here’s the rationale behind this ridiculous stunt.

LGBTQ people are told the lie that God hates them and that they aren’t able to be LGBTQ AND a person of faith. We know better! Not only do we know fabulous LGBTQ people of faith (and are clergy and faithful ourselves) we also know that God loves everyone, including - maybe especially! - those Friends of Dorothy (code for, yes, you guessed it, fabulous LGBTQ people).

Glitter Blessings is an opportunity for clergy, faith communities and every day, beautiful and loving people to share that love of God with LGBTQ people and allies.

The biodegradable rainbow glitter and blessed, frankincense-scented holy oil from Jerusalem is packaged in a beautiful glass vial, ready for you to share. Each vial is shipped with love and blessings to you, for your community.

The public face of Christianity is often a face of intolerance - especially toward LGBTQ people. There are millions of Christians who believe that the Gospel commands us to love, not hate. Glitter blessings are a witness to an inclusive Christian message.

And - we are the Glitter+Ashes people! We know the power of the witness of love - God’s love for us, our love for each other!

Side note: The logo for the "Glitter Blessings" includes the Jerusalem Cross, the same symbol that was problematic shorthand for "Christian nationalism" when Pete Hegseth had it inked on his chest. That's curious.

This “ministry” even offers an alternative liturgy for non-religious people. I’m at a loss for words.

Let’s head north of the border, where another woman pastor (shocker) says a lot of words that don’t mean much, but you can tell that they’re heretical.

Rev. Michiko Bown-Kai is part of the United Church of Canada, and she claims to be non-binary, of course. Her Facebook page contains photos of her wearing a mask in 2025. She appears in a video wearing a priest’s collar and ridiculous makeup, and she throws the word “queer” around a lot.

“What happens when we decenter church, decenter the straight or cisgender experiences and instead center those queer and trans experiences?” she asks. The answer, of course, is that the “church” that centers queer and trans experiences offers a heretical, false gospel that revels in sin.

“But as I'm sure you are aware and continue to learn, while there are policies in our church which enable some forms of inclusion, the true spirit of radical [there’s that word again] hospitality that we learn through following Jesus Christ is one that must be embodied by every part of the church,” she continues. In other words, she believes that the church needs to let people wallow in their sins instead of calling for repentance.

She invites her listeners to become part of “a safe space and an affirming community.” That’s all well and good, but she gets it wrong. Yes, the church is a “safe space,” but Jesus wants those who come into the church to repent of their sins. What we affirm in church is God’s glory, not our sinful desires and lifestyles.

Non-binary United Church of Canada ministress, the Rev Michiko Bown-Kai, preaches about decentering church from straight folx, and instead center it on 2SLGBTQ+ identities. pic.twitter.com/vJYyrjYdYz — Protestia (@Protestia) March 19, 2025

It’s heartbreaking that progressive Christians twist the gospel to offer people ways to revel in their sins rather than experiencing the freedom that repentance and new life in Jesus offer. May these people discover the truth and change their ways.

Bonus: I’ll leave you with this extra tidbit of — what the heck is this?

The United Church of Christ summarized in 76 seconds. pic.twitter.com/otuLWxgaSM — Protestia (@Protestia) March 13, 2025

See you next week!

