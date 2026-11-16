Expect Chaos: Mamdani Replaces Counter-Terror Police With Unarmed Negotiators

Only an idiot or someone who wants violence to occur would replace counterterrorism and anti-riot law enforcement with unarmed civilian negotiators. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has a track record of supporting terrorists and attempted murderers, so I’m guessing he’s evil rather than stupid.

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Mamdani declared Monday that “dialogue and engagement” from “civilians without weapons or arrest powers” will replace the “uniformed police unit” or the New York City Police Department’s Strategic Response Group. “New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation,” Mamdani bragged. The civilians will not be allowed to use tear gas, pepper spray, or any other tactics to control violent crowds. Understandably, the Police Benevolent Association is furious.

BREAKING: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbands the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, the specialized unit tasked with counterterrorism and responding to protests. Standing alongside City Council member Chi Ossé, Mamdani outlines a new approach that puts unarmed civilians trained in communication and de-escalation on the front lines of protest response. The proposed changes also prohibit officers from using tear gas, pepper spray, long guns and aggressive crowd control tactics at demonstrations, while leaving overall NYPD staffing levels unchanged. Read more: https://t.co/vczFK5Spp8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2026

Some politicians might implement this plan because they are socialist ideologues genuinely under the delusion that it is possible to negotiate with violent domestic terrorists. But I don’t believe Mamdani is that kind of ideologue. I think he is trying to ensure more crime and violence without any consequences. He is part of a revolution, but not just a socialist one, an Islamic one. Instead of seizing the means of production, he is seizing the means of enforcing law, which is even more effective.

Remember, Mamdani not only enforces sanctuary policies that protect illegal alien criminals; he specifically demanded the full release of Oscar Belgal, who used his vehicle as a potentially deadly weapon to assault immigration officers. And the mayor wanted to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and then, when the White House put a stop to that nonsense, Mamdani openly urged more riots against Jews and Israelis. He does want more protests, and he doesn’t give a darn how many people or businesses get attacked as part of those protests.

Not only did Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, like posts glorifying the heinous October 7 atrocities and illustrate a work for a woman who called Jews “rabid demons” and “parasites,” but she also paid tribute to and mourned the death of a Hamas propaganda jihadist. Mamdani himself pushed blatantly false Hamas stats on Qatari TV and joined in prayers at a New York mosque that included calling for the Mahdi (the Islamic messiah) to slaughter the infidels, as you can watch below:

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Attends Friday Prayers at Al Khoei Islamic Center in Queens – Linked to Alavi Foundation Cited by the DOJ as an Iranian Front; Imam Prays for the Mahdi to Kill the Infidels by His Sword https://t.co/xrRsIpalcH — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 23, 2026

Mamdani demanded the financial boycott of Israel, fundraised for UNRWA (which employs hundreds of terrorists), and visited a mosque where the imam called the Oct. 7 atrocities a “silver lining.”

Related: Mamdani Promised Free Transport but the Fees Keep Spiking

And by the way, I am hardly the only person warning that there is an Islamic revolution in New York. A Hamas member raised millions of dollars from donors in the United States and boasted about his extensive network in New York. A Muslim Brotherhood affiliate attributed Mamdani’s election to the success of the October 7 atrocities; Muslims in Texas (which also just flipped blue) celebrated Mamdani’s success as due to Islamic takeover by migration and conversion; and Mamdani — who pushed Muslim takeover by migration like Muhammad did — himself once declared “Palestinian” Jihad the core of his political ideology:

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani at 2023 DSA Convention: The Core of My Politics Has Always Been the Struggle for Palestinian Liberation; What Won Me Over Was the Sincerity of the DSA - Sincerity Forever, Solidarity Forever, and Socialism Forever! https://t.co/CIxwEg6C5n — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 29, 2025

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And that is why I think Mamdani is crushing counterterrorism efforts in New York City; he wants terrorism to happen. Violence is about to get a whole lot worse.