Mamdani’s Wife Laments After Fellow Palestinians Kill Notorious Hamas Terrorist

The wife of New York socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is mourning a terrorist. Rama Duwaji took to Instagram this weekend to post a tribute to Saleh al-Jafarawi—the notorious Palestinian influencer known online as “Mr. FAFO”—after fellow Palestinians killed him in a firefight between Hamas and rival groups.

Al-Jafarawi gained infamy for celebrating Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, when terrorists slaughtered 1,200 innocent people. He served as one of Hamas’s top propaganda producers and frequently cheered its attacks online.

After the assault, he uploaded a video praising Hamas rocket strikes. During later Israeli airstrikes, he recorded himself sobbing in fear—a performance that earned him his nickname, Mr. FAFO (“F around and find out”).

Israeli officials accuse him of raising $10 million to build a children’s hospital and then pocketing the funds. Real humanitarian, right? Clearly, the world lost a true “saint.”

Despite his record, Duwaji posted broken-heart emojis and called him “beloved” in her Instagram stories. Conservative commentator @JeremyUnplugged quickly exposed the posts on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

🚨(VIDEO)



The wife of Zohran Mamdani posted Instagram stories mourning Saleh al-Jafarawi — “Mr. FAFO” — The Gaza influencer who praised the October 7 attacks and was accused by the IDF of being a Hamas operative.



Let that sink in.



THIS IS ZOHRAN MAMDANIS WIFE.

HE CANNOT WIN. https://t.co/jVHT6zssZ0 pic.twitter.com/09kXtSm5eg — Jeremy (@JeremyUnplugged) October 12, 2025

Not exactly a great look for a would-be mayor. Al-Jafarawi belonged to a terrorist group that murders people solely for being Jewish. That’s racism. That’s xenophobia. But the American eft remains silent when the hatred targets Jews—while loudly defending Muslim radicals and border-crossing “victims.”

Make it make sense.

On the second anniversary of Hamas’s massacre, Mamdani issued a statement that pretended to condemn Hamas but immediately undermined itself with the usual anti-Israel talking points. He accused the Jewish state of genocide and blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a “death toll that now far exceeds 67,000,” claiming Israel turned “homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble.”

He added:

“Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered.

Then he pivoted to blaming America, accusing the Trump administration of complicity. “Our government has been complicit through it all,” Mamdani ranted. It’s almost impressive how the left can twist every global conflict into an indictment of conservatives.

Earlier this year, NBC’s Meet the Press asked Mamdani three separate times to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada.” He refused each time. A month later, while speaking to corporate executives, he tried to backpedal—claiming he would discourage the phrase but still refusing to denounce it. He added, “I don’t believe the mayor’s role is to police speech.” Translation: he wants to keep his radical base happy.

Meanwhile, reports from the Jerusalem Post detail how the same internal Gaza violence that killed al-Jafarawi erupted when the Doghmush clan ambushed Hamas operatives near the Jordanian hospital in Gaza City. Hamas responded by executing members of the clan in Sabra—including, reportedly, children.

So yes, “Mr. FAFO” lived up to his nickname.

Only terrorists—or terrorist sympathizers—mourn the death of a man like Saleh al-Jafarawi. The rest of us remember the innocents he mocked and the blood he helped glorify.

