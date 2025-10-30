Before Oct. 7, Mamdani Demanded Defunding of Israel, Still Fundraises for UNRWA

A few months before the day in 2023 on which Hamas jihadis massacred 1,200 Israelis, the deadliest day for Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attended a rally where he demanded America defund and divest from Israel.

“Israeli settler violence… Not on our dime!” Mamdani screamed in New York City. Three months later, Hamas gleefully piled up heaps of Israeli corpses and filmed their atrocities, and somehow Mamdani didn’t care about that. He continues to frame Israel as the problem instead of the victim and fundraises for a Hamas-tied UN agency.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas and other Palestinian jihadis — since lavishly rewarded by the Palestinian Authority — beheaded and burned babies alive, raped women to death, and gunned down or kidnapped entire families. Rafaela Treistman, a survivor who lost her boyfriend at the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7, remembered how the terrorists laughed and laughed as they killed desperate civilians. These are the murderous monsters with whom Mamdani sided soon before Oct. 7, and continues to side now. He didn’t learn his lesson after Oct. 7; he has doubled down, hence his love for a pro-jihad New York imam and fundraising for a terror-tied Palestinian agency.

At the summer 2023 anti-Israel rally, Mamdani demanded that New York defund not the overwhelmingly pro-terrorist Palestinians, but the Israelis. He raved about alleged Israeli violence, and yet was shockingly silent about the decades of terrorism against Israel. He made the insane assertion that he had constantly heard politicians saying as he grew up that they believed in equal rights for everyone except Palestinians. When he ran for office as an assemblyman, he was told he couldn’t discuss Palestinians, but he insisted on calling for New Yorkers to side explicitly with the jihad-loving Palestinians over Israel.

“That’s what we’re calling for. We are calling for it because we know that the days of inconsistency, the days of drawing the lines in Palestine, those days are over,” he ranted. “What we are calling for is the end of our complicity as New Yorkers.” And a start of complicity in terrorism, evidently.

Firstly, Israelis not only have an undeniable legal and biblical right to the land they have (see Genesis 17:8 and Joshua 1:4), and indeed to more than they have, but they have actually generously and voluntarily given some of that land to the Jew-hating Palestinians, notably the Gaza Strip and parts of Judea and Samaria (what jihadis deceptively call the “West Bank”). Now Israeli legislators are talking about taking that land back, which is entirely reasonable, since it has only become a breeding ground for constant terrorism against Israel.

Oct. 7 was unparalleled in its scope and bloodiness, but the “Palestinian” Muslims have been waging deadly jihad against Israel since before they even started calling themselves Palestinians in the 1960s. The true settlers, killers, and invaders are not the Jews but the so-called Palestinians.

Mamdani even reportedly helped fundraise for the United Nations agency that is absolutely infested with Palestinian terrorists, including dozens who participated in the Oct. 7 atrocities:

🚨In the hours leading up to the ceasefire & release of hOstages (including 2 US citizens), Zohran Mamdani was busy at an event raising money for UNWRA. @UNWRA employed approx 13k Hmas members, many of whom participated in the Oct. 7 attack. pic.twitter.com/isVyi35wD1 — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) October 13, 2025

Zohran Mamdani is complicit in global terrorism.

