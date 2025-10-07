An Oct. 7 Survivor’s Heartbreaking Story





On Oct. 7, 2023, Ranani Nidejelski-Glazer and his girlfriend Rafaela Treistman were at the Nova Music Festival in Israel three miles from the Gaza border. But their joyous party quickly turned into a nightmare straight from hell as Hamas terrorists rampaged, raped, and murdered over 360 people.

In Dinesh D’Souza and Salem Media’s new movie The Dragon’s Prophecy, which is in theaters Oct. 8 and on Salem Media’s streaming platform Oct. 9, Treistman described Ranani’s murder, the mass slaughter, and the demonic glee of Hamas terrorists as they fired into a crowd of terrified civilians.

Rafaela explained about the festival, “My boyfriend Ranani was crazy about that kind of music.” On Oct. 7, “We’re all dancing and happy, and we're in front of the main stage. The sun started to come up, and everybody started to feel more and more energized, and suddenly the music just stopped. And then we started hearing a lot of rockets, and we started seeing from Gaza, just from there, a lot of rockets in the sky.”

Everyone began running, desperately trying to drive away or find any kind of shelter. Ranani and Rafaela knew that “in every bus station you have a road shelter, which is basically these small blocks of cement with no door. And we got into one of those and hoped that would be all the protection that we need. We were wrong.”

Some of the people in the shelter took videos and photos as they waited and hoped the terrorists wouldn’t arrive. D’Souza showed videos from the victims and from the terrorists in the film. “We sat at the very back of the shelter, and a few minutes after, a lot of people started to come inside, and we came to be 40 people,” Treistman told D’Souza. “It was claustrophobic, and one person on top of the other, and we couldn't breathe. [Hamas,] when they got there, the first thing that they did was to murder a police officer.” She said they could hear the officer yelling.

Some of the people then tried to escape, including Ranani, but everyone “who tried get outside was shot,” Rafaela remembered. “[Then] they [Hamas] threw inside gas grenades, shrapnel grenades, hand grenades, and they started taking people out and burning bodies outside.”

D’Souza asked what Rafaela was doing, and she described being buried under a pile of human bodies. “They were just piling up. It was just a huge mess and blood everywhere, and [body] parts, and people dismembered and very badly injured,” she detailed the horror. “And I just stayed like that for about five hours. Out of the 40 people, only ten survived.”

Ranani, tragically, “also tried to get out. When I got out, I saw Ranani’s body” lying where he’d been shot. Of course, Rafaela’s life has never been and never will be the same, though she vowed to keep living and loving in Ranani’s honor. “It’s very hard to believe what happened, even though I was there and seeing with my own eyes and seeing them laughing and killing and having fun with it,” she told D’Souza.

Israel is fighting Satanic evil. As Rafaela said, “When they [the terrorists] would actually get inside to shoot people, they were laughing, but laughing like — like someone told the best joke you ever heard…I couldn’t see a soul, it’s only darkness.” Hamas “stole from me innocence, time, love,” she mourned. But she will fight on.

The stories of the victims and survivors must be remembered and told over and over. Hamas is as genocidal and the Gazans nearly as pro-jihad as ever. Israeli soldiers are still dying. The atrocities of Oct. 7 were only the beginning of the hellish battle which Israel is fighting for its very survival.

