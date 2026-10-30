Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Kills Connecticut Student

An illegal alien whom authorities had already deported twice before was back in our country, and he killed a young student athlete in a collision on October 16.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on Friday about Ryan O’Shea, a college student and hockey player at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, killed by an illegal alien who was driving his pickup truck on the wrong side of the road. It's horrifying how many of these accidents occur with illegal aliens who are either drunk or driving on the wrong side of the road.

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“DHS will continue the fight to prevent the creation of more Angel Families — under the leadership of @POTUS Trump, this injustice WILL end,” the post promised.

Absolutely heartbreaking. Guillermo Carmona-Lopez, an illegal alien from Mexico, killed Ryan O’Shea, a 21-year-old New Haven student, in a collision on October 16. This was a completely avoidable tragedy, Carmona-Lopez was TWICE-DEPORTED and had ZERO standing to be in our nation. DHS will continue the fight to prevent the creation of more Angel Families — under the leadership of @POTUS Trump, this injustice WILL end. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 30, 2026

Other Americans who died due to irresponsible or drunk illegal alien drivers include 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz, Musammat Shamima Begum, Areebah Jahin, Katie Abraham, 12-year-old Dereon James Robinson, nine-year-old Mikhail Lee Smith, eight-year-old Mora Gerety, and Nate Baker.

Authorities previously deported Carmona-Lopez twice in 2013, and it is not clear if he returned to the country under the Biden administration or before that. Border Hawk reported:

Ryan O’Shea, 21, was driving southbound on Interstate 91 when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction slammed into his Honda Accord, causing his vehicle to strike two SUVs, Connecticut State Police (CSP) explained in an accident summary. O’Shea, who was on his way back to campus after playing in a hockey game, was pronounced deceased at the scene… A resident of Stony Point, New York, O’Shea served as senior assistant captain of the university’s club hockey team and also chapter president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Democrats will never shut up about the children of illegal alien murderers and rapists and drug traffickers, framing every illegal alien criminal who faces deportation and his family members as tragic victims. And yet, when illegal aliens kill Americans, somehow the same Democrat politicians and mainstream media either ignore the deaths altogether or try to cheapen the tragedy. The double standard is blatant and disgusting.

Related: Hilton Decries Becerra Trafficking Network: Child Abusers Exploited Kids Each Hundreds of Times

The reality is that Democrats don’t care about the life of any individual, except insofar as they see that individual advancing their own agenda. Thus Dems will sniffle over a foreign criminal’s child if he or she is in ICE custody, but ignore the more than 400,000 children whom the Biden administration trafficked into our country. Democrats will hold violent protests for illegal alien criminals who get shot while assaulting law enforcement, but Democrats will not hold any protests for the victims of illegal alien crime.

Remember innocent victims like Ryan O’Shea as you cast your votes this November. He is the reason we cannot allow Democrats to come back into power. One innocent life lost to illegal alien crime is one too many.

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