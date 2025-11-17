Illegal With an Outstanding Warrant Kills Little Girl

Mora Gerety was only eight years old when she was killed this month by a truck turning into a crosswalk. But what many outlets are not admitting is that the driver who killed her was reportedly an illegal alien with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

While Democrats pour their resources, time, and effort into protecting illegal aliens from being arrested and deported, many foreign criminals who should never have been in our country to begin with are still robbing, raping, and killing Americans. The Democrat politicians and activists who deliberately try to interfere with ICE arrests are complicit in every one of these tragedies, like little Mora’s death.

“We hold Mora in our hearts each day,” a friend of the Gerety family said during a community vigil held on Saturday in the girl’s honor. “For those of you didn’t know her before, now you do, and Mora would have loved to be your friend.” Hundreds of people came to the vigil, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Mora was trying to cross Harrison Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pickup and the girl both were headed west on Ada Street when they stopped at the intersection. The truck was trying to turn right onto Harrison when it hit the girl, who was taken to St. Luke’s in Boise, where she died a couple of hours later.

Children drew chalk hearts and messages on the sidewalk, and mourners brought photos, cards, ribbons, and flowers to hang on a tree next to the intersection. Mora’s family issued a statement, “to extend our gratitude for the outpouring of love and support you’ve shown our family this week. We have felt your love for Mora, and the support from our community has meant a lot to us.”

Mora loved sports, including basketball, skiing, football, soccer, mountain biking, and swimming, the outlet stated. Some kids at the vigil wore their sports gear in her honor.

What the Idaho Statesman apparently did not want to admit is that the deadly driver was reportedly an illegal alien.

SAY HER NAME: Mora Gerety She was kiIIed when an illegal with an outstanding warrant crashed into her in Boise, Idaho. She was just 8-years-old. You probably won’t see this story in the legacy media… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) Nov 15, 2025

College student Nate Baker was killed earlier this year in a drunk driving incident involving an illegal alien who was previously ordered deported. Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz killed Baker in a hit-and-run while driving under the influence. In a separate incident in Los Angeles, illegal alien coach Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino — who abused multiple boys he coached over several years — assaulted and killed 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez in March.

Yet whenever the mainstream media publishes a sob story related to illegal immigration, it is always a hoax falsely accusing federal officers of cruelty and misconduct and framing dangerous criminals as victims. No empathy for little Mora’s avoidable death, no regret that her killer and others like him were not deported, only empathy for murderers and child abusers.

