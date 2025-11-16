Charlotte Grocery Store Offers Illegals Free Delivery to Avoid ICE

A grocery store in Charlotte, North Carolina, is offering to waive delivery fees for illegal aliens so they can get lots of groceries without having to come to the store and be questioned or arrested by federal immigration authorities.

It is still a federal crime to interfere deliberately with ICE and Border Patrol enforcement operations, so it sounds as if federal officers need to pay a visit to Compare Foods regardless of whether illegal aliens are avoiding the store or not. Also, since Compare Foods is a chain, corporate needs to be notified that its Charlotte location is helping illegals. How sad to reflect that Iryna Zarutska’s race-based murder in Charlotte did not raise half the furor there as arrests of foreign criminals have.

The Charlotte Observer was most enthusiastic about the potentially illegal and definitely shameful offer from the grocery store:

Compare Foods grocery store has stepped up to support the city's immigrant community by offering free grocery delivery and pickup through December 31. The initiative aims to ensure residents can safely access essentials from home.

In a video, a store associate said, “I’m with Compare Foods Supermarkets and we announced today that we’re removing all delivery fees for online shopping through our website comparecit.com. So for all those customers who don’t feel comfortable coming to the store in person, they can shop online and then we will have it delivered through our delivery service to their home.”

🚨#BREAKING: A grocery store in Charlotte NC is now offering FREE DELIVERY for illegal immigrants so that they can avoid Border Patrol's operations in the city.



WHAT?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/s9J8jVddNR — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 16, 2025

Leftist rhetoric inspired a 1,000% increase in assaults on ICE agents. Democrats frame immigration officers as Gestapo-like agents, slave patrols, vicious brutes who take joy in breaking up families and abusing upstanding pillars of the community.

In actuality, as the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly and consistently emphasized, “70% of those illegal aliens who have been arrested under this administration are convicted criminals or have criminal charges against them.” And, in fact, 100% of the illegal aliens are criminals, because entering the country illegally is a crime that is automatically punishable by deportation. The 70% mentioned in the DHS statistic are those who have other criminal charges besides and on top of illegal entry.

🚨#BREAKING: DHS has released a list of criminal illegal aliens arrested in Charlotte NC during "Operation Charlotte's Web"...



Let's meet who Democrats want to keep in the country!



First up:



Jordan Castillo-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica.



He was arrested… pic.twitter.com/w5xfRHa6v4 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 16, 2025

Furthermore, 8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who “knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.” This would seem to apply to Compare Foods, which is helping conceal and shield illegals from authorities.

