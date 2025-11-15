Mexico: Protestors Storm National Palace to Protest Cartel Violence

Many Mexicans are at their limit with the cartel violence and political bribery plaguing their country, and a crowd made its anger felt in a startling and fierce way by storming the National Palace Saturday.

The violent protest was particularly striking as being explicitly organized by “Gen Z” — that is, very young adults, my age group. There were, however, angry citizens of all ages in the mob that clashed with riot police and breached a barrier at the National Palace. President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo faces mounting criticism for her refusal to address rampant cartel violence, with one of her critics recently killed in a public assassination.

Eduardo Verástegui, who challenged Sheinbaum in the last Mexican election, enthusiastically posted on X (translation by Grok), “There are no words to describe the emotion felt when seeing so many Mexicans awakened, on the move, and more determined than ever. No matter how many stones we encounter on the path. We are going to move this country forward. All together! United in the truth! Long live Mexico!”

Mexico City (Nov. 15) — Rioters protesting against the leftist government of President Sheinbaum tear down the protective barrier protecting the National Palace. pic.twitter.com/nszB8BjoIt — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 16, 2025

🚨Anti-Sheinbaum protesters have hopped the wall protecting the National Palace in Mexico City. Mexican police are responding with crowd control munitions. pic.twitter.com/WgdIMi1K1e — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2025

Sheinbaum and other politicians face allegations of taking cartel money, hence the brazen and habitually unpunished crimes of cartel members. Mexican Sen. Lilly Tellez told Fox after detailing the allegations, “The president has threatened me to proceed against me with criminal prosecution to get me out of the Senate and get me in jail just because I told you.”

Protestor Arizbeth Garcia is a middle-aged physician who told the AP, “[Doctors] are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens.” Andres Massa, aged 29, declared, “We need more security.”

Protestor Rosa Maria Avila, 65 years old, told AP she was specifically protesting on behalf of assassinated Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo. “He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents. He had the guts to confront them,” Avila stated. Manzo admitted to being very afraid of assassination before his death but said he had to face the threats with courage. He was a harsh critic of Sheinbaum. He was one in a long string of assassinations.

Sheinbaum, of course, has reacted to the mounting unrest by blaming everything on the political right and social media. If only people would stop talking about her failures and accept that they must live in fear, everything would be just peachy. Naturally she couldn’t be part of the problem — she’s a female president. Did she mention she’s a female, you sexist?

The Mexican people know who is to blame — the cartels and their puppet politicians.

