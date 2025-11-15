ICE, Border Patrol Arrest 100s of Illegal Alien Criminals in Oregon, Florida

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers did not allow a government shutdown to interfere with their activities. During the month of October, they arrested over 500 illegal alien criminals in Oregon, and recently, well over 100 in Florida. “Operation Dirtbag” was successful.

With 560 illegal aliens apprehended in Oregon in just the month of October, and 150 illegal alien sex predators arrested recently in Florida, ICE and other federal law enforcement have been very busy. Altogether, in Florida the feds arrested 230 illegal aliens, which included the 150 sexual predators.

“I call this [Florida campaign] Operation Dirtbag because these individuals were not just sex offenders, they TARGETED CHILDREN. Some of the charges include sexual assault, battery, attempted homicide. These 150 illegal aliens will be gone and off our streets,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explained in a press release. “Our kids will be safer. This partnership with Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida is a model we want to replicate across the country.”

Among the arrestees are Venezuelan illegal Victor Julio Silva Diaz, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child; Cuban Vladimir Garcia, convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a child 12-15 years of age; and Ukrainian Andrii Kurbatov, convicted for receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material. Altogether, the crimes of the arrested illegals included attempted homicide, child exploitation, and rape.

The Biden administration allowed depraved criminals to infiltrate our communities and prey on innocent children.



Under @POTUS Trump, Operation Dirtbag has already removed more than 230 criminal illegal aliens—including 150 sexual predators—from the streets of Florida.



If you… pic.twitter.com/J2AmuQshYw — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 13, 2025

But after all, it is not so surprising that Democrats are angry at arrests of child predators when the Biden administration lost track of 450,000 children through open borders human trafficking, which did not seem to bother the Democrats for one second.

Florida is not the only state with ongoing ICE operations. The Post Millennial’s investigative reporter Katie Daviscourt posted the Oregon number of 560 on X Nov. 14. The “Portland Sweep” operation apprehended numerous criminals wanted for murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, domestic violence, rape, sodomy, drug charges, sexual abuse, driving under the influence, and everything in between. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks, Daviscourt said, has confirmed ICE’s work in Portland is certainly not done, despite constant harassment and attacks from violent leftists.

Breaking: 560 illegal aliens were apprehended in Oregon in the month of October as part of an ICE operation dubbed “Portland Sweep,” according to Border Patrol.



Illegal aliens taken into custody had charges including murder, kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, etc.



“We’re not done… pic.twitter.com/N8D4ky7rlL — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 15, 2025

“We’re not done yet,” Banks vowed. Daviscourt included a short video clip showing a handful of the dangerous criminals apprehended by ICE in Oregon in October, satirically adding background music from the kids’ song, “Who are the people in your neighborhood?” These are the thugs whom Democrats want to live unrestricted and unchecked in our neighborhoods.

