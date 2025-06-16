Israel’s Death Toll From Iranian Strikes

Catherine Salgado | 11:27 AM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Leo Correa

At least two dozen Israelis were killed and hundreds injured in Iranian strikes over the weekend, in retaliation for Israel’s incredibly effective strikes on Iranian military targets.

The state of Israel posted on X Monday that 24 civilians, including children, had been killed in the country in the Iranian strikes over the weekend, and that 500 more civilians in Israel were also injured. The Islamic terror-sponsoring Iranian regime targets innocent lives, Israel emphasized.

Israel also posted Sunday, “A 6-day-old baby was pulled from the rubble after an Iranian missile strike on central Israel. This is what the fanatical regime targets: our children, our families. We will not stand by. We will continue to defend our people from the world’s most dangerous regime — whatever it takes.” The baby appears to have survived, as he moves his arms on video while emergency personnel hold him.

On Saturday, JNS also reported on the rescue of a three-month-old baby and her parents in the Tel Aviv area:

Following a complex rescue operation, the baby was pulled out alive and in good condition.

Shortly afterward, the infant’s parents were rescued. The scene was one of heavy damage, with fires, ruins and additional residents trapped underneath the rubble.

Police officer Staff Sgt. Aviv Saranga was seen embracing the baby.

While Israel made an effort to avoid civilian casualties if possible, executing strikes with extreme precision in Iran and urging Iranian citizens to move away from weapons facilities and military sites, Iran appears to have been deliberately targeting civilians. 

This is very similar to the behavior of both sides in Israel‘s conflict with Iranian proxies in Gaza and Lebanon, as Israel will even endanger its own men to avoid killing jihad-loving Palestinians, while Hezbollah and Hamas have persistently and cruelly targeted Israeli civilians throughout the ongoing war, starting with the Oct. 7 atrocities. Iranian-backed Houthis also focused on civilian targets.

A map that Israel released showing where Iranian missiles were hitting in the nation appears to reveal a very thick carpet of strikes all across a large portion of the country.

Israeli diplomat Yaki Lopez posted another comparison between whom Israel and Iran, respectively, are targeting: “In Israel, families are in shelters and safe rooms. In Iran, they’re watching from rooftops and chanting against the regime. That tells you everything you need to know about who’s targeting civilians.”

Unfortunately, Iran is likely to continue targeting civilians as long as it has missiles to fire.

