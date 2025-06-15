Report: Israeli Car Bombs Take Out Iranian Nuclear Scientists

Multiple Iranian nuclear scientists were reportedly eliminated by car bombs. Israel has assassinated a staggering number of Iranian military leaders and scientists this week, but the car bomb rumors have yet to be confirmed.

Israeli officials have so far denied the car bomb reports, which came from Iran, according to Israeli media, so it is unclear if the reports are propaganda against Israel from Iran or if Mossad is simply not admitting their whole plan, which is quite possible.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz did post on X (translation by Google), “I instructed the IDF to issue evacuation notices to residents in Tehran living near weapons production complexes. The Iranian dictator is turning Tehran into Beirut and the residents of Tehran into hostages for the survival of his regime. The IDF continues to peel the skin of the Iranian snake with great force, from nuclear weapons to Tehran and everywhere else.” The day before, he posted, “Tehran is burning.”

Newsmax foreign correspondent Alex Salvi shared video purported to show the car bombs but also clarified the source for the accusation against Israel was state media:

Arutz Sheva reported:

The official Iranian media outlet IRNA reported on Sunday that Israel detonated car bombs in the capital city of Tehran. According to reports, some of the explosions occurred in populated areas.

Two Gulf sources told Reuters that at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists were eliminated in Israeli attacks over the weekend, some of whom were killed in the car bombings.

The world already was shocked at how many Iranian top dogs were killed in the first round of Israeli strikes. Among the Iranian casualties were most of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) Air Force leadership, according to Fox, including commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with Revolutionary Guard leader Gen. Hossein Salami and armed forces chief of staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri. 

Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya (Emergency Command), and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are dead as well, per Townhall. Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, was also reported dead.

Arutz Sheva reported on the Israeli Air Force:

The IAF on Sunday struck the Mehrabad International Airport in western Tehran. This is the fourth airport that Israel has struck since the campaign began.

At the same time, dozens of fighter jets struck air defense systems and IRGC buildings in the capital.

Iran has also bombarded Israel, reportedly killing and injuring multiple people.

