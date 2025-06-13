Israel Tricked Iran’s Top Dogs Into Gathering, Then Took Them Out

Israel managed to trigger an emergency where most of Iran‘s military top brass gathered in one place. Then Israel took them all out.

One of the marvels of yesterday was the Israeli military's incredible precision and effectiveness. It can blast a terrorist leader to his eternal reward without destroying the whole building. It could have a secret drone base in Iran. And it could apparently induce most of Iran’s military — especially air force — leaders to group together in one place for their own annihilation.

Advertisement

It is too bad that Israel didn't take out Iran’s political leaders, including the ever-insidious Ayatollah Khamenei, but Israel definitely had its hands full, and it did incredibly well. After all, with reportedly every one of the top air force and several of the other top military leadership gone, presumably it will be much more difficult for Iran to plan its retaliation against Israel, especially since Israel also took out a lot of its military targets and thus its weapons. There might not be — hopefully — an awful lot left ready to fire at Israel.

Related: Israel Bombs Iran in Preemptive Strike [UPDATED]

Fox News talked to an Israeli security officer who claimed that it was no coincidence that so many Iranian military leaders, all of whom have been complicit in terrorist activities, had conveniently gathered together for an Israeli strike. “We carried out specific activities to help us learn more about them, and then used that information to influence their behavior,” the source told Fox. “We knew this would lead them to meet — but more importantly, we knew how to keep them there.”

Advertisement

The official added that the strikes were more successful than Israel had anticipated. According to the source, air defense systems and ballistic missiles that were intended for use against Israel were preemptively targeted.

So was a nuclear facility. Among the Iranian casualties were most of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) Air Force leadership, according to Fox, including commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with Revolutionary Guard leader Gen. Hossein Salami and armed forces chief of staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri. They have gone to join their master below.

🚨Israel has eliminated four of Iran's top military leaders. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Iranian regime Hossein Salami Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gholam-Ali Rashid Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya (Emergency Command) Amir Ali Hajizadeh Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — Townhall.com (@townhallcom ) Jun 12, 2025

We’ve been told for so many years that Iran was close to a nuclear weapon that we have become bored with it, but let’s be honest — isn’t it entirely possible Iran has a nuclear weapon, which no one wanted to admit? Or maybe they did have one before last night.

Advertisement

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations told Fox that Iran has been planning to attack the United States and Israel. In fact, Iran was already attacking Israel through its terror proxies, the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah. And the Iranian regime certainly prioritizes hatred for America and Israel. Whatever was going on behind the scenes in Iran, it is true however that the Israeli attack yesterday seriously crippled the genocidal regime.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to expose global antisemitic terrorism and bring you the latest news on Israel. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.