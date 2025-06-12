BREAKING: Israel Bombs Iran in Preemptive Strike [LIVE UPDATES]

See below for updates.

The Israel Defense Forces [IDF] confirmed that it has bombed Iran's nuclear assets in a preemptive strike against the Islamic regime that has vowed to wipe Israel off the map.

Advertisement

The Israeli Air Force launched its attack, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," late Thursday on Iran’s nuclear program. According to The Times of Israel. “Home Front Command spokesman says Israel could experience ‘heavy missile attack’ in coming hours, but no fire from Iran as yet and no need to go to bomb shelter."

Smoke seen rising from several sites across the Iranian capital of Tehran, following strikes by the Israeli Air Force. pic.twitter.com/9DkweHmHIJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

A high-rise apartment building seen partially collapsed in the Iranian capital of Tehran, following strikes by Israel. pic.twitter.com/9U2rxUpEC6 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

Israel has declared a state of emergency, according to the Jerusalem Post, and has closed its airspace.

It appears that an all-out war could be beginning between Iran and Israel rather than the unending wars by proxy in which Iran has been engaging.

The Post reported, "Iran developed a plan with Hezbollah and Hamas and other proxies to destroy the State of Israel, potentially including attempts to attack via all borders, including Egypt and Jordan. This was the point of no return, according to the IDF."

The Times of Israel stated:

The IDF confirms it has launched an aerial campaign against Iran’s nuclear program. Dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities are being struck by the Israeli Air Force, it says.

Advertisement

In a statement, the IDF said, “A short while ago, following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel."

"A short while, dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran," the statement continued. "The public is requested to follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, which will be updated as necessary, and act calmly and responsibly."

The IDF statement explained the rationale for the bombing:

The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of scenarios in defense and offense that may be needed. For years, the Iranian regime has been waging a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel, by funding and directing terrorist activities via its proxies across the Middle East, while advancing toward obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Iranian regime is at the head of the axis responsible for all terrorist attacks against the State of Israel since the beginning of the "Swords of Iron" War, including by arming and funding the Hamas terror organization which was responsible for the October 7th Massacre. During the "Swords of Iron" War, Iran even directly attacked Israel twice, firing hundreds of missiles toward the State of Israel

Advertisement

Not only that, but "The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel," according to the statement. "Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East." The IDF noted that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world," they said. "The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction. The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front."

The IDF called upon Israeli citizens to be resilient in the coming days.

"The IDF is ready to continue to act as required. The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past. The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment and will update on any developments," the statement concluded.

Iran has yet to react.

Read Also: Egypt Arrests Hundreds of Pro-Hamas Activists

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the following statement:

Advertisement

Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.

Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on X:

Game on.



Pray for Israel. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2025

While the American government might not want to go to war right now with Iran, which is reasonable, we cannot tell Israel as a sovereign nation not to fight the Islamic regime that has made Israel’s destruction its primary goal the last two years, including by funding and/or supporting Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis for a deadly multi-front war on the world’s only Jewish state.

Iran and Israel are already at war — all the terrorist groups currently trying to massacre Israelis are proxies of Iran. The only difference now is that Israel is bypassing the proxies to bring war to Tehran’s doorstep.

Update 9:32 p.m.: From the Times of Israel:

Israel believes the chief of Iran’s military, Mohammad Bagheri, and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the IDF’s opening strikes on Iran, a defense official says. The likelihood of their deaths are “increasing,” the official says.

Advertisement

Huge, if true.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued the following statement:

MUST WATCH 🔴🔴



Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu issues a statement on Israel’s strike against Iran and its nuclear program: pic.twitter.com/gd4A8DYKHX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2025

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he began. "This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat. For decades, the tyrants of Tehran have brazenly, openly called for Israel's destruction. They backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a program to develop nuclear weapons. In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine."

"Last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel," he continued. "Each of these missiles carries a ton of explosives and threatens the lives of hundreds of people. Soon, those missiles could carry a nuclear payload, threatening the lives not of hundreds, but of millions."

He reminded the world that although Iran calls Israel the "Small Satan," it refers to the U.S. as the "Great Satan."

"Today, Israel is responding to those genocidal calls with action and with a call of our own: Long live Israel and Long live America. Our action will help make the world a much safer place."

He thanked President Trump "for his leadership in confronting Iran's nuclear weapons program. He has made clear time and again that Iran cannot have a nuclear enrichment program. Today, it is clear that Iran is just buying time. It refuses to agree to this basic requirement of a peaceful nation."

Advertisement

He concluded:

Never again is now today. Israel has shown that we have learned the lessons of history. When enemies vow to destroy you, believe them; when enemies build weapons of mass death, stop them. As the Bible teaches us, when someone comes to kill you, rise and act first. This is exactly what Israel has done today. We have risen like lions to defend ourselves. Over 3,000 years ago, Moses gave the people of Israel a message that has steeled their resolve ever since: "Be strong and courageous," he said. Today, our strong and courageous soldiers and people stand together to defend ourselves against those who seek our destruction, and by defending ourselves, we defend many others, and we roll back a murderous tyranny. Generations from now, history will record that our generation stood its ground, acted in time, and secured our common future. May God bless Israel. May God bless the forces of civilization, everywhere.

Update 9:47 p.m.:

Iranian reports of Israeli airstrikes targeting heavy water facilities in Arak. https://t.co/HmzAFxonJs — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) June 13, 2025

Mullahs, IRGC commanders and regime politicians have been assassinated all across Iran.



It's a bloodbath, but a deserved one. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 13, 2025

Ex-Obama flak Ben Rhodes complained about the strike. Our very own Stephen Green responded in the way only he can.

Fox News just reported that Pennsylvania Avenue is closed in the area of the White House.

Advertisement

Update 10:00 p.m.: Iran is having a VERY bad night.

Smoke seen rising from several sites across the Iranian capital of Tehran, following strikes by the Israeli Air Force. pic.twitter.com/9DkweHmHIJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

🔴 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Hossein Salami has been killed, Iranian state media reports. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) June 13, 2025

This is unconfirmed, but very plausible:

Israeli source:



The attack on Iran was preceded by a deception operation that included media and diplomatic components, both internal and external, involving various actors.



Israel succeeded in surprising Iran with psychological maneuvers. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 13, 2025





This is a developing story and will be updated. Paula Bolyard and Chris Queen contributed to this report.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.