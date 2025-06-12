Egypt Arrests Hundreds of Pro-Hamas Activists

Hundreds of radical activists arrived in Egypt planning to march to Gaza in support of the genocidal, Jihad-loving Palestinians. But Egypt has lost patience and is cracking down on the protesters.

Even Muslim countries from which the conglomeration of Arabs calling themselves Palestinians originated are fed up with the constant anti-Israel rabble-rousing. When around 200 anti-Israel activists arrived at the Cairo Airport or at their hotels preparatory to participating in the “Global March to Gaza,” they were arrested, according to The Jerusalem Post (JPost).

The activists reportedly came from over half a dozen countries, including France, Tunisia, Morocco, Sweden, Algeria, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Some of the activists were subsequently deported. Soumoud Convoy spokesperson Seif Abu Kishk confirmed the arrests, according to JPost.

Notably, it appears that even some of those arrestees from European countries were ethnic Arabs. For instance, among those deported from Egypt were Muhammad Shaaban and Issam Al-Jishi from Sweden, as well as Ziad Shaker and Karim Shaker from Denmark. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that they probably aren’t originally from Sweden and Denmark.

Jishi whined, “The Egyptian authorities decided to deport us because they knew we intended to participate in a demonstration, even though we declared we were coming for tourism.” Of course, they aren’t coming for tourism; they are coming to cause disruptions and march into a war zone in Gaza to defy Israeli troops. But in any case, the Egyptian government says the “Global March to Gaza” radicals need to have the necessary permits or they will continue to be arrested and deported.

After his propaganda about being a peaceful tourist, Jishi admitted that he and his fellow rabble-rousers had been causing chaos at the airport; hence, it is not surprising that the Egyptian authorities kicked them out of the country.

“We were beaten, insulted, and deported by the Egyptian authorities after we organized a sit-in at the airport and chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestine when we were informed of the deportation decision,” he griped. “We are now at Sabiha Airport in Istanbul, where the authorities are trying to intervene to secure our return tickets to Sweden, even though we have return tickets set for June 22.”

Imagine being arrested and deported because you were clogging up a major airport in a foreign country, screaming solidarity with terrorists! Oh, the horror!

We can hope that the Egyptian authorities become so fed up with the pro-Hamas radicals that they block the march altogether. Since Egypt long ago normalized ties with Israel, it seems reasonable that they might, and even the Israeli defense minister predicted that Egyptian authorities would stop the march from reaching the border.

The last thing either Egypt or Israel needs is a huge mob of anti-Israel activists marching into Gaza to help their fellow pro-jihad Islamists. The “Global March to Gaza” needs to die a premature death.

