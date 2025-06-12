Higher Ed’s Professorial Antisemitism Problem

Higher education in America obviously has an antisemitism problem. But the pro-Hamas, Jew-hating students aren’t just pulling their ideology out of thin air — their professors are creating and fueling the problem.

Yes, the antisemitism epidemic is deliberately encouraged on college campi. Marxists, instead of celebrating one of the only instances in history where the indigenous people took back their land after centuries of foreign colonization (i.e., Jews re-founding Israel), falsely frame all Jews as eeevil white, colonialist oppressors insidiously manipulating governments — all of which are still antisemitic, surprisingly — and conducting murder sprees against peace-loving, brown-skinned Arabs. Below are three recent examples of what I mean, from Campus Reform, including a professor who claimed, “I am Hamas.”

California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly) just suspended a professor — too little too late, it seems — for participating in a violent pro-Gaza protest. A mob tried to break into the university’s recreation center, Campus Reform explained, and ended up violently struggling with the law enforcement officers who came to stop the crazies.

One of the eight people arrested due to the protest was Cal Poly Professor of English Shanae Aurora Martinez.

Martinez has recently been suspended for one month without pay for alleged participation in the protest, as well as another protest on May 23, 2024. According to her profile on the university’s website, Martinez “specializes in Indigenous Literatures.” She has taught courses including “Diversity in 20th and 21st Century American Literature-Decolonial Worldmaking” and is a member of the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA).

But notice Martinez hasn’t been fired. She can continue to poison students’ minds after a mere one month suspension in the fall.

A similar situation occurred in Oregon recently. Portland State University (PSU) placed a professor on administrative leave after someone caught the neo-Nazi prof on video saying, “I am Hamas,” before gesturing to fellow protestors and adding, “We are all Hamas.” PSU President Ann Cudd subsequently identified the would-be jihadi, who longs to affiliate herself with terrorists who rape and kill women and children in brutal ways for fun, as a professor.

Finally, if you can stomach yet another story, read on about Rasha Alawieh, yet another academic who aspires to Jihad, although this disturbed doctor specifically supported the terror group Hezbollah.

More than 1,000 medical professionals have co-signed a letter to the Brown University administration requesting that the Ivy League institution not rehire a former employee with ties to Hezbollah. The letter describes Alawieh’s connections to Hezbollah, including Hassan Nasrallah, who was formerly the group’s leader until his 2024 assassination. Alawieh has lauded Nasrallah as a “religious, spiritual person.” The document also alleges that Alawieh’s uncle manages one of Hezbollah’s financial institutions.

The Hezbollah-connected doctor was deported by the Trump administration as part of its push to revoke visas from foreign nationals who support terrorism.

Unfortunately, much of academia in America has devolved into mere Marxist propaganda and woke, antisemitic activism.

